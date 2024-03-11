Clippers to move their G League team to Oceanside in northern San Diego County

OCEANSIDE, Calif. (AP) — The Clippers are returning to San Diego — sort of.

The Los Angeles Clippers announced Monday that their G League team will move to Oceanside and rebrand as the San Diego Clippers. The team will play in the new Frontwave Arena beginning with the 2024-25 season. It currently plays in Ontario in San Bernardino County.

Oceanside is in far northern San Diego County and Frontwave Arena is about 37 miles north of Pechanga Arena, where the Clippers played from 1978 until they moved to Los Angeles in 1984. San Diego native Bill Walton played parts of three seasons for his hometown team, which had a winning record just once in six seasons in San Diego.

“We are proud to re-introduce the San Diego Clippers into this passionate sports market,” Halo Sports and Entertainment CEO Gillian Zucker said. “Our G League team is a critical part of our business and basketball operation, and we are thrilled to be relocating to the new Frontwave Arena next season.”

Frontwave Arena, with a capacity of 7,500, is set to open this summer and will also be home to the San Diego Sockers, an indoor soccer team.

Of the 18 players on the Clippers’ current roster, 12 have spent time in the G League during their career.

San Diego is a two-time NBA loser, also having lost the Rockets to Houston in 1971. Several minor league basketball teams have come and gone in San Diego County over the years.

