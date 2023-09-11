Angels slugger Shohei Ohtani scratched because of right oblique injury

By SHANE LANTZ

Associated Press

SEATTLE (AP) — Los Angeles Angels star Shohei Ohtani was scratched Monday night as he continues to deal with a strained right oblique.

Ohtani got hurt during batting practice before the Angels’ 6-3 loss to Baltimore a week ago. He had missed seven straight games before he was pulled from Monday night’s lineup in Seattle. He was replaced at designated hitter by Mike Moustakas.

“He warmed up, went through all his treatment, took some swings in the cage and he just doesn’t quite feel 100 percent,” Angels manager Phil Nevin said. “And I understand that. He came to me and said ‘Today is not the day yet.’”

The 29-year-old Ohtani could be back in the lineup either Tuesday or Wednesday.

“He feels confident that it’s any day now,” Nevin said. “He wants to play, that’s the key.”

Ohtani already has been shut down for the season as a pitcher. He is likely headed for some sort of procedure to address a ligament tear in his pitching elbow.

Ohtani is eligible for free agency after this season. He is batting .304 with 44 homers, 95 RBIs and 20 steals. He also is 10-5 with a 3.14 ERA in 23 starts on the mound, making a strong bid for his his second AL MVP award in three seasons.

The Angels have been beset by injuries to their star players this season, with Anthony Rendon (shin) and Mike Trout (hand) also missing extended time.

