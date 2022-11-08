Voters brave the rain to cast their ballots in Carpinteria’s first-ever district election

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- It might be raining, but people are still coming out to vote in Carpinteria’s general election.

Carpinteria is having district elections for the first time.

Three candidates are in the running for District 5.

Greg Carty, Al Clark, and Patrick O’Conner are currently in the running.

Each candidate has a different reason for why they are running for district council and what they hope to bring to the table.

“We have over a hundred acres of open space, not including the salt marsh, not including our beach. And that's something I'm really proud of it. But one thing that comes to mind that I'm really kind of shaken up about, actually is preserving our agriculture, " said Carpinteria City Council hopeful Gregg Carty.

Al Clark, Carpinteria City Council Candidate provided the following comment to News Channel 3-12.

“So we have clean water, clean air. The breezes are our greatest, wonderful place to live.

And so, you know, I think that's a special thing that needs preservation.”

Patrick O’Conner, Carpinteria City Council Candidate said, “We've got to know quite a bit about, you know, the existing processes around building codes and zoning and community development in general. As an engineer, I think I can bring, you know, decision making processes and complex problem solving.”

Development, agriculture, and ecological preservation are some of the key issues voters will have to think about.

There are over 1,500 registered voters so far.