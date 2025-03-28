Head outside Saturday and enjoy the beautiful conditions, Change in weather pattern arrives Sunday

Beautiful conditions on Friday as the decreases of onshore flow brought more sunshine. Winds Friday morning were on the calm side, but as we head into Friday afternoon and evening, they are slowly beginning to pick up. Friday and Saturday will be great conditions and the sunnier days of the next seven. Be sure to take advantage on Saturday, change in pattern will arrive by Sunday for the region.

Saturday winds will be the topic of discussion once again, however winds will die down by Saturday midday. Breezy conditions will be occasional for the beaches through the weekend. While clouds will continue to in the forecast, the Central Coast can expect mostly clear skies. For the coasts, early morning gloom will return, but will be quick to clear.

A wind advisory is in place for the Santa Barbara southwestern coast and the western Santa Ynez mountain range. Wind speeds will be 25-30 mph with gusts up to 45-50 mph. The advisory is set to expire at 9 a.m. on Saturday morning. This isn't a concern since we see this type of advisory for this location pop up often, but it's important to always be on the safe side for those in higher terrain areas or those driving high profile vehicles.

By Saturday morning at 11 a.m. the high surf and advisory and beach hazards statement will expire. Continue to use caution if you do head to the beach. Breaking waves for San Luis Obispo and Ventura county beaches will be 10-15 feet and at times up to 18 feet. For the Santa Barbara county beaches breaking waves due to elevated surf will be 4-7 feet and at times up to 7 feet.

By Sunday the first of two systems arrives. What we know is that it will be on the weaker side, bringing light scattered showers to San Luis Obispo county. As the system moves South it will break apart. There is a 10%-20% of light drizzle as it moves South, so keep those jackets and umbrellas handy. The system will bring back cloudy skies Sunday and Monday. Tuesday will have a break and mostly clear skies will return before the next system arrives next Wednesday night and Thursday. Currently, the system for next week seems to also be weakening as it moves South, but First Alert Weather will be closely tracking it through the weekend.