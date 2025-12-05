Mild Saturday, warmer Sunday & Santa Maria Parade of Lights Forecast 2025

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - Weak onshore winds will keep coastal areas in the 60s Saturday before warming arrives Sunday.

Temperatures will drop into the mid 60s for the Santa Maria Parade of Lights.

By Monday, strong high pressure will have arrived and winds will switch offshore from the north and east.

The extra warm weather will last through next Friday, warming into the 80s in Santa Barbara, Santa Maria and San Luis Obispo.