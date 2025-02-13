Santa Barbara Businesses Prepare for First Major Storm of the Year

SANTA BARBARA, Calif. — Businesses across Santa Barbara are taking precautions as the first major storm of the year approaches, preparing for potential heavy rainfall and flooding.

Along East Gutierrez and Olive streets, business owners have reinforced their storefronts with tarps, sandbags, and barricades in an effort to minimize damage. The area has a history of severe flooding during storms, often leaving businesses vulnerable and struggling to recover.

Now, business owners are calling on the City of Santa Barbara to take action. Many are pushing for long-term solutions to improve drainage and infrastructure, hoping to prevent repeated losses with each major storm.

As the weather system moves in, residents and businesses remain on high alert.

“We should not get flooded every year and sustain damages,” said Michael Kourosh, owner of Santa Barbara Design Center. “And, you know, insurance companies don’t pay for this type of thing. They can fix it.”

We have reached out to the city for comment and are awaiting a response.