High Surf concerns for rainstorm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Central Coast is hit with another storm.

It started Saturday afternoon and is expected to linger until Wednesday.

Over the weekend, different warnings started coming in, even one that came in this morning.

According to the National Weather Service, this storm is expected to be “strong and slow-moving.”

The current advisories are coastal flooding, high surf, and since this morning, a flash flood warning.

Totals from this storm are expected to be within 2 to 5 inches on the coast, and 4 to 8 eight inches in the mountains.

The biggest issue of this storm being high surf in or near Santa Barbara Harbor, especially on Tuesday, according to the National Weather Service.