Road closures throughout Santa Barbara and Montecito from rainstorm

SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. - The Central Coast woke up to no rain on Monday morning.

However, that doesn’t discourage the many road closures from mudslides and floods that are still waiting to get cleaned up.

The National Weather Service issued this storm as having “damaging and life-threatening flooding risks.”

The front of the storm hit on Sunday and went into the late evening, and is set to continue later this evening, but not as intense as we saw this past weekend.

Neighborhoods in Santa Barbara through Montecito had closures.

Some of those closures in El Cielito Road and Mountain Road, along with Foothill Road.

School Districts throughout the Central Coast have canceled classes today due to the storm.

The Santa Barbara Airport is still closed until further notice.

For more information on the storm, you can visit ReadySBC.org.