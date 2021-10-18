Zachary Pike – District 6

Candidate Name

Zachary Pike

Position Sought

Santa Barbara City Council - District 6

Other Social Media

Why are you running for office?:

I am running to give a fair representation of the residents of downtown Santa Barbara in our city government. There are too many special interest groups influencing our downtown neighborhood. My priority is to represent the working class and the longtime local population. My platform stands for less density downtown, a living wage and taking a good look at how the city finances the homeless issue in district six..

What makes you qualified for the job?:

The experience of the downtown resident is my experience. I grew up in Santa Barbara, walked through the city to high school every day, worked and lived in this district for the past three decades. I am your neighbor.

What are your two main priorities if you win?:

Priority number one is accessibility. I would immediately seek out an office and set office hours open to the public to start a resident-to-government communication which is needed. I would also like to investigate how the municipal government can be a job creator while also promoting a living wage for workers downtown.

How will you interact with other governments?:

Accessibility and transparency will be a priority and office hours will be set.

What are your plans to help overcome COVID-19?:

Following state mandates is the first step. Finding ways to promote the economy downtown will be the big issue.

Which two issues are most important to you?: