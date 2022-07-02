Catholic school principal in Santa Maria retires after three decades working in education

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The principal of a Santa Maria catholic school is retiring after three decades of working in education.

Michele Cox has served as principal of Saint Mary of the Assumption School.

She was the regional representative on the archdiocese of Los Angeles Catholic School’s Leadership Council and Faith Committee.

She helped bring thousands of iPads to students from Santa Maria to Los Angeles which paid off during the pandemic, when students had to learn from home.

"All of the work to build the community beyond Saint Mary's ... to be connected with other catholic schools in the area ... to have principals connected to other schools up and down the coast … building that sense of belonging is something that really brings me joy," said Cox.

The school was one of the first to reopen with California and Santa Barbara County waivers during COVID.