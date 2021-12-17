Seniors at Union Plaza thankful for Christmas Celebration during COVID-19

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - A local housing complex in Santa Maria has experienced an extra tough year.

Managers at Union Plaza they lost at least 4 people from COVID-19.

They've altered all their previous holiday festivities for everyone's health and safety.

But on Friday, residents will get to resume their traditional gathering in a Christmas feast.

Santa will be delivering presents to the residents during the gathering.

The feast is being made possible by another group of people that have struggled as well.

Due to a fire earlier this year, The Swiss had to shut don't much of their business.

But they've found a way to still provide catering to the seniors at Union Plaza.

Residents share what it means to them to see so many in their own community work together to give them a special Christmas celebration.