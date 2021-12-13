Rainstorm expected to soak Santa Maria

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - More rain is in the forecast throughout the Central Coast this week.

Santa Maria is expected to receive rain for most of Monday afternoon and into the evening.

Locals experienced some drizzles starting around 10:00 a.m. and is expected to continue throughout the rest of the morning.

More rain is expected throughout the afternoon.

Beginning around 5:00 p.m.,100 percent rain is expected throughout the evening and into Tuesday morning until about 7:00 a.m.

Santa Maria is expecting at least a quarter of an inch of rain this afternoon. More is expected tonight.