Holiday shopping at Santa Maria Town Center Mall is here

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Maria Town Center Mall is getting ready for the biggest holiday shopping season of the year.

Manager Yarely Corona of the Santa Maria Town Center Mall is projecting a busier crowd of shoppers this year.

She says the mall will be offering extended holiday shopping hours.

The mall is also bringing back live entertainment every weekend starting on Black Friday.

Shoppers will get to enjoy performances from Christmas carolers, student pianists, and a one-man-band performing on a variety of instruments.

The mall is also partnering with America General Media and CASA.

CASA will be a location sponser for CASA's kids Christmas.

The mall will have bins throughout the building to drop off any unwrapped gifts for kids in the CASA program.

While online shopping is available, Corona believes given the pandemic, people are anxious to get out of the house and enjoy in-person shopping.

During the holiday season, shoppers can also enjoy several new businesses that just opened including Palo Mesa Pizza, Santa Maria FireGrill, and Novedades.