Rotary Club of Santa Maria moves forward with Christmas Festival of Lights after parade cancellation

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - It's been about a week since the announcement over the cancellation of Santa Maria's annual Christmas Parade.

The Santa Maria Rotary Club has just confirmed the Christmas Festival of Lights is a go this year.

This update is good news for many local businesses that depended on the parade for revenue.

Owner Alisha Muller of the Face Painting Booth is a local business who was disappointed when the parade was cancelled.

Thanks to the Christmas Festival of Lights, Muller says she is relieved to be able to showcase her businesses.

The festival will feature local food booths, vendors, Party Factory Kids Zone.

There will also be Santa Sightings as well as free Christmas gifts to kids.

Some businesses participating include Allan Hancock College, La Buena 105.1, Univision, Casa Bonita, and Friendly Smiles Dental Group.