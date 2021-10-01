The Patch: More families expected to visit pumpkin patch at Los Flores Ranch Park with less COVID-19 restrictions

Video

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Fall is in the air and so are pumpkins at patches all over Santa Barbara County.

One of the most renowned pumpkin patches is The Patch at Los Flores Ranch Park in Santa Maria.

Last year, activities at The Patch were limited do to the pandemic.

Health protocols were enforced including physical distancing and mask wearing.

Organizers say there are no specific COVID-19 restrictions while visiting The Patch this year.

They're projecting more families visiting to find the perfect pumpkin this year.

This Santa Maria agricultural education program is working with the Santa Maria Recreation and Parks Department and Betteravia Farms to give students a hands-on educational experience.

The agriculture education is for high school students in Santa Maria.

Students have been preparing the pumpkin patch for the community to enjoy in October at Los Flores Ranch Park.

Preparations for the fall pumpkin patch began several months ago.

Starting on Friday, kids will be visiting The Patch.