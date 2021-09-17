Demand grows for Santa Maria Valley YMCA childcare during pandemic

Video

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Parents throughout Santa Maria struggle finding childcare for their kids during the pandemic.

The Santa Maria Valley YMCA preschool was one of several childcare centers that closed throughout the pandemic.

Since the childcare's reopening in August, managers at the Y say space is filling up fast.

Managers say since some of the local preschools had to close permanently due to the pandemic, the Y's services is growing in demand.

While childcare can be costly, the Y is working to make its services for families affordable with scholarships.

Managers say all health protocols are in place.

This includes mask wearing inside the preschool.