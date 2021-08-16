Construction hits halfway mark for new shopping center in Santa Maria

Video

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Crews are six months into construction of a new shopping center in Santa Maria.

Located on the northwest corner of South College Drive and Betteravia Road, structures Aldi's Grocery Store is halfway complete.

As part of the shopper center, there will be two drive-through‘s services.

One will be a fast food restaurant, and we just discovered their will be a new drive-thru coffee shop coming in.

City developers say despite the pandemic, this new shopping center will bring new jobs and more local businesses to the community.

The new Aldi's Grocery Store and Raising Cane's Chicken Fingers Restaurant are expected to open this year.