Santa Maria students head back to school

Video

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Students in the Santa Maria-Bonita School District and Santa Maria Joint Union High School District headed back to school Thursday morning.

Parents dropped off their kids at 7:00 a.m. at Bill Libbon Elementary School.

Teachers and administrators were on hand helping kids find their classrooms.

Staff say they are doing everything to ensure the health and safety of everyone including hand sanitizing and mask wearing.

While masks are required indoors, students seemed glad to be back to in-person learning.