Marian Regional Medical Center: Health experts predict more COVID-19 variants to come

Video

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - As Santa Barbara County battles the latest Delta variant, health expert in Santa Maria believe we will likely see more variants coming down the line.

One of the newest variants seen in some 26 countries including the US is the Lambda variant.

Pharmacist Sagara Asodia at JDX Pharmacy says studies show the Lambda variant shows possible increased resistance to the vaccine.

The WHO and other public health bodies are still studying how the variant compares with other strains of the virus.

Doctors at Marian Regional Medical Center say the number of unvaccinated people is a key reason why the coronavirus variants are emerging.

They explain that the virus replicates quicker in unvaccinated people.

This increases the chance of mutations.

As some people refuse to get vaccinated, they’re concerned that new COVID-19 cases will continue to rise as variants spread.