Allan Hancock College expands access to education through Promise Plus

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Starting this fall, Allan Hancock College is expanding access to a college education.

It's all thanks to a new program that will pay tuition and fees for all full-time students.

The Hancock Promise Plus covers the full cost of tuition and fees for all full-time students.

This will begin this fall and continuing through the 2021-22 and 2022-23 academic years.

The program applies to all full-time students, including first-time, continuing, returning, transfer, international and Concurrent Enrollment/College Now! students, regardless of their residency.

“Over the past year, we recognized the impact the pandemic had on many of our students,” said Hancock Superintendent/President Kevin G. Walthers, Ph.D. “With the Promise Plus program, Hancock is helping change the odds for students by offering a path back to stability. This is not only a great way to support our students, but it’s also an amazing investment in our community.”

Students who enroll in 12 or more units and take at least one in-person class are eligible to receive the Promise Plus.

To take advantage of the new program for the fall 2021 semester, students just need to apply for admission to Hancock, complete a Free Application for Federal Student Aid (FAFSA) or California Dream Act Application and accept the Promise Plus award through the college’s online student portal.

The Promise Plus is an expansion of the college’s popular Hancock Promise program, which provides the first year of college at AHC free of tuition and fees.

That program, which is restricted to recent high school graduates within the Allan Hancock Joint Community College District boundaries, will continue alongside the Promise Plus, which covers all other full-time students not eligible for the original Promise program.

“The Promise Plus provides an incredible opportunity to a wide range of students no matter where they are in their educational journey,” said Hancock Associate Superintendent/Vice President of Student Services Nohemy Ornelas, Ed.D. “This program offers them a chance to start, continue or restart their education without the cost of tuition being an obstacle to that important goal.”

The debut of the Promise Plus program comes as the college is currently registering students for in-person fall classes.

Fall classes start on Aug. 16.

The college is currently hosting in-person registration assistance events at its Santa Maria campus and Lompoc Valley Center every Monday and Tuesday from 2-6 p.m. through Aug. 10.

To learn more about the Promise Plus and apply for the program, visit www.hancockcollege.edu/promiseplus. To register for fall classes, visit www.hancockcollege.edu/fall.