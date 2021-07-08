Documentary co-creator: This is a big deal in the Brtiney Spears case

CNN – Entertainment

By Chloe Melas, CNN

Britney Spears‘ father, Jamie Spears, states in a new court filing that he and other family members have received death threats as a result of the legal battle surrounding the singer’s nearly 13-year conservatorship.

The revelations come after the pop star’s conservator of her person, Jodi Montgomery, filed a petition on Wednesday to request additional security support due to a recent “marked increase in the number and severity of threatening posts” on social media platforms, text messages and phone calls.

Jamie Spears, who is co-conservator of his daughter’s $60 million dollar estate, objected to Montgomery’s request in court documents obtained by CNN Thursday, citing an estimated cost of more than $50,000 a month for 24/7 security for an indefinite period of time to be paid for by the estate.

The petition stated the objection was “not meant in any way to minimize the threats to Ms. Montgomery or anyone else, but rather allow the Court to make an informed decision given the serious cost.”

Jamie Spears, according to the filing, “has been the subject of innumerable and ongoing threats as well — not just recently, but for years.”

The singer’s court-appointed attorney, Samuel Ingham, who submitted his resignation earlier this week, has also received “threatening communications including receiving two very threatening voicemail messages just this weekend,” according to Thursday’s court filing.

CNN has reached out to Ingham for comment.

It also states other members of the Spears family, including actress Jamie Lynn Spears, have received threats.

The “Zoey 101” star took to Instagram to ask people to “please stop with the death threats, especially the death threats to children.”

In powerful court testimony last month, Britney Spears described her conservatorship as “abusive” and pleaded with the court to end it.

Another hearing is scheduled for the conservatorship on July 14.

