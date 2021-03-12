Churches weigh in on potential move to red tier for Santa Barbara County

Video

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Santa Barbara County Public Health says the County could move to the red tier if the state reaches its first vaccination goal and the county's adjusted case rate stays at the current level.

If the county moves to the red tier, churches will be able to increase the number of people inside.

Currently, churches throughout the county are allowed to have up to 25 percent capacity following health and safety protocols.

Local churches share what moving to the red tier could mean for their congregations, and what they hope to do to ensure everyone's health and safety on NewsChannel 12.