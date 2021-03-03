Marian Regional Medical Center gets life-saving equipment for critically-ill COVID-19 patients

Video

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Marian Regional Medical Center has received the Extracorporeal Membrane Oxygenation (ECMO) medical technology for critically-ill COVID-19 patients, thanks to the support of the Mark and Dorothy Smith Family Foundation.

This equipment can also be used for those experiencing life-threatening conditions.

Marian’s ECMO is now treating several patients.

Marian is currently the only hospital between the San Francisco Bay and Los Angeles with this advanced life-saving equipment, so patients don't have to travel outside the area for care.

Inspired by Santa Maria COVID-19 survivors Louis and Melissa Meza, the Mark & Dorothy Smith Family Foundation Directors saw that the region’s most critically-ill COVID-19 patients in need of ECMO treatment were being transferred out of the area to receive this life-saving procedure.

Melissa Meza experienced complications due to COVID-19 which required an emergency transfer to a Santa Monica hospital to receive the life-saving ECMO treatment.

So the Mark & Dorothy Smith Family Foundation decided to make a significant donation in honor of Louis and Melissa Meza to fund the acquisition of Marian’s ECMO medical technology.

The ECMO medical equipment is similar to the heart-lung bypass machine used in open heart surgery as it pumps and oxygenates a patient's blood outside the body, allowing the heart and lungs to rest.

When patients receive ECMO treatment, blood flows through tubing to an artificial lung in the machine that adds oxygen and takes out carbon dioxide.

The blood is warmed to body temperature and pumped back into the body.

Marian’s advanced cardiac program along with in-house critical care specialists are essential for providing this service.