Californians with high-risk health conditions can soon get vaccinated

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - Governor Newsom announced people aged 16 to 64 with underlying health conditions in California will be eligible to get the COVID-19 vaccine next month.

Pharmacists at JDX Pharmacy in Santa Maria say this is an opportunity for people who have cancer, diabetes, other diseases, and immune problems to protect themselves from COVID-19.

Workers at the pharmacy say the majority of their clients have underlying health conditions.

They say clients are coming in daily asking when they can become eligible for the vaccine.

Currently Santa Barbara Cunty is still getting people over 65-years-old vaccinated.

The state hopes to begin vaccinating this group starting March 15.