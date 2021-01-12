Hagerman Sports Complex reopens with new pickle ball courts

Video

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - It’s a moment they’ve been waiting for.



"I’m excited because we get to play pickle ball and we stay 6 feet apart and it’s a sport well you don’t really have to worry being too close to someone," says sports goer James Harper.



For the first time in months, pickle ball games are back at the Hagerman Sports Park in Santa Maria, but only on a limited basis under specific COVID-19 safety guidelines.



The brand new pickle ball courts debut just in time for the re-opening.



"It’s been really enjoyable. It's good exercise," says Harper.



Even though sports games are still not allowed, managers with the Rec and Parks Department say they’re taking reservations for practices.



Softball and baseball teams have been kept off the field since last June.



Re-opening allows them to once again to "play ball."



Over at the new pickle ball courts, players say they’ll be hitting the little yellow ball every chance they get.