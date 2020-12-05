Mysterious monolith reappears in Atascadero

Video

ATASCADERO, Calif. - Some are calling it a magical act when it appeared, "I saw it," said hiker Hudson Lane. disappeared, "We were kind of bummed out," said hiker Mick Connelly, and reappeared, "We were really surprised. We didn’t expect it was actually gonna come back. We were hoping for it to come back so we’re pretty happy for that," said hiker Regina Brooks.



The mysterious metallic pillar has sparked curiosity from people all over the region.



"The family wanted to go see it and we just went off their coat tails," said hiker Richard Moen.



But the construction of it was no magical act.



One of the builders who wishes to remain anonymous says he and a group of people built the first monolith to give recognition to the Space Odyssey.



When that one was vandalized, the builder decided to build another one to bring inspiration to the community.



"I’m pretty happy now because it came back," said Lane.



While it’s unclear how long the monolith will stay, hikers say they’re glad it’s back, at least for now.



"It’s different. It’s unique. It gives us something to do," said Connelly.



Even though we know this was a man-made object, it seems to have brought out the wonder in everyone who sees it. "I thought it was a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity," said Lane.