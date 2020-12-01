Central Coast Rescue Mission struggles with services after recent burglary

Video

SANTA MARIA, Calif. - The Central Coast Rescue Mission is struggling with services after a burglary last week.

The organization's catalytic converter was stolen from its donation truck.

This truck is used to travel to more than two dozen picks ups to help those in need.

Managers with the rescue mission say this comes at a bad time as the holidays approach with increasing demand for services.

