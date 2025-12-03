Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites scheduled from Vandenberg SFB Thursday

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (KEYT) – A Falcon 9 launch carrying 28 Starlink satellites destined for low-Earth orbit has been scheduled for liftoff between 10:12 a.m. and 2:12 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 4, from Space Launch Complex 4 East.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about five minutes before liftoff that you can watch here or on SpaceX's X/Twittter account.

Following first-stage separation, the booster assigned to this mission will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship stationed in the Pacific Ocean.

A depiction of that launch sequence is shown in the image below courtesy of SpaceX.

There is the potential for one or more sonic booms to be heard across the region during the launch, but how far the sound travels will depend on weather and other conditions.

This will be the fourth flight for the Falcon 9 assigned to this mission which previously launched: Sentinel-6B and two prior Starlink missions.