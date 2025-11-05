Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites scheduled for Thursday afternoon

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. (KEYT) – A Falcon 9 launch carrying 28 Starlink satellites destined for low-Earth orbit from Vandenberg SFB has been scheduled for Thursday afternoon.

According to SpaceX, Thursday's launch window is between 12:56 p.m. and 4:56 p.m. and a live webcast of the launch will begin about five minutes before liftoff that you can watch here or on SpaceX's X/Twitter account.

Following first-stage separation, the booster assigned to this mission will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.

A depiction of that sequence is shown in the image below.

There is the possibility of one or more sonic booms associated with the launch across the region, but how far the sound travels will depend on weather and other conditions at the time of launch.

This will be the eighth launch for the Falcon 9 on this mission which previously launched: SDA T1TL-B Tranche 1, SDA T1TL-C Tranche 1, and five prior Starlink missions.