Space X Rocket Scheduled to Launch from Vandenberg Friday Night

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – A SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket is scheduled to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base tonight, August 29th, between 7:05pm -11:05pm.

The rocket will be carrying 24 Starlink satellites to send into low-orbit from Space Launch Complex 4 East.

Following separation, the vessel will land on the Of Course I Still Love You droneship, located in the Pacific Ocean.

Analysis from Vandenberg Space Force Base says local areas surrounding the base will be able to hear the low initial rumble of take off, but no sonic boom is expected.

A live webcast of this mission will begin about five minutes prior to liftoff, which you can watch here: https://www.spacex.com/launches/sl-17-7 and on X @SpaceX.



