Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites from Vandenberg SFB scheduled for Friday

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – A Falcon 9 launch carrying 24 Starlink satellites destined for low-Earth orbit is scheduled for launch on Friday, Aug. 22 between 8:44 a.m. and 12:44 p.m.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about five minutes before liftoff that you can watch on SpaceX's website or on SpaceX's twitter/X account.

Following first-stage separation, the Falcon 9 booster on this mission will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.

A depiction of that launch sequence is shown below.

There is a potential for one or more sonic booms across the region associated with Friday's launch, but how far the sound travels will depend on weather and other conditions.

This will be the 17th mission for the booster assigned to the launch which previously supported the following missions: Crew-7, CRS-29, PACE, Transporter-10, EarthCARE, NROL-186, Transporter-13, TRACERS, and eight prior Starlink missions.