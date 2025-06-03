Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites from Vandenberg SFB scheduled for Wednesday

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – A Falcon 9 launch carrying 27 Starlink satellites destined for low-Earth orbit is scheduled to launch from Vandenberg SFB on Wednesday, June 4 starting at 4:28 p.m. with backup opportunities until 7:18 p.m. of the same day.

An additional launch window has been designated for Thursday, June 5 beginning at 4:06 p.m. shared SpaceX.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about five minutes before liftoff that you can watch on SpaceX's X account.

Following first-stage separation the Falcon 9 assigned to this mission will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.

A depiction of that launch process is shown in the image below.

There is a possibility that people in the surrounding region may hear one or more sonic booms associated with the launch, but that will depend on weather and other conditions at the time.

This will be the 26th flight for the first-stage booster assigned to this mission which previously launched the following missions: Sentinel-6 Michael Freilich, DART, Transporter-7, Iridium OneWeb, SDA-0B, NROL-113, NROL-167, NROL-149, and 17 Starlink missions.