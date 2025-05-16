Minuteman III Missile scheduled to launch from Vandenberg Early Wednesday Morning

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – An unarmed Minuteman III intercontinental ballistic missile is scheduled to launch from Vandenberg Space Force Base as part of the ICBM test program on Wednesday, May 21st between 12:01am - 5:01am PST.

The Air Force Global Strike Command says the purpose of the launch is "to demonstrate the readiness of U.S. nuclear forces and provide confidence in the lethality and effectiveness of the nation’s nuclear deterrent."

The Minuteman is a strategic weapon system where "missiles are dispersed in hardened silos to protect against attack and connected to an underground launch control center through a system of hardened cables."

The test is routine and scheduled years in advance. Wednesday's will "validate and verify the effectiveness, readiness and accuracy of the weapon system."