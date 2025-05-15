Falcon 9 launch of Starlink satellites scheduled from Vandenberg SFB early Friday morning

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – A Falcon 9 launch carrying 26 Starlink satellites destined for low-Earth orbit is scheduled for liftoff at 6:43 a.m. on Friday, May 16 with a backup launch targeted for the same day at 6:50 a.m.

Additional launch options have been announced for the following day, Saturday, May 17 beginning at 10:32 a.m. added SpaceX.

A live webcast of the launch will begin about five minutes before liftoff that you can watch here.

Following first stage separation, the Falcon 9 booster assigned to this mission will return to Earth to land on the Of Course I Still Love You drone ship awaiting in the Pacific Ocean.

A depiction of the launch steps are shown in the image below courtesy of SpaceX.

During the launch sequence, residents may hear one or more sonic booms that will depend on weather and other conditions noted SpaceX.

This will be the second flight for the first-stage booster on this mission which previously launched another Starlink mission.