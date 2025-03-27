Local Lompoc High School Student named Military Child of the Year

LOMPOC, Calif. – A local teenager here on the Central Coast will receive Operation Homefront's 2025 Military Child of Year Award for her excellence in academics, volunteer service, and leadership in the military community.

17-year-old Natalia Serna of Lompoc is one of seven award recipients who represent the armed forces branch in which a parent either serves or has served — Army, Marine Corps, Navy, Air Force, Coast Guard, National Guard, and Space Force.

Natalia's father, Chief Master Sgt. Jay Harris, has served in the Air Force and Space Force since 1995, and is currently senior enlisted leader at Vandenberg Space Force Base. Her two older siblings also serve in the military, one in the Navy and the other in the Air Force.

Operation Homefront is a national non-profit organization that strives to build strong, stable, and secure military families that can overcome the challenges they face.

Natalia says she has remained resilient throughout the hardships of being a military kid. Throughout her life, she has attended 12 schools and endured seven Permanent Change of Station (PCS) moves that have taken the family to five states and one foreign country.

“I chose to shift my mindset, and now I appreciate the 12 supportive schools, 12 reliable friend groups, and seven different places that I can proudly call home,” she said. “Every one of these experiences has profoundly influenced my journey, instilling in me a deep appreciation for resilience and the importance of building meaningful connections.”

This year’s Military Child of the Year Award recipients have moved a combined 34 times and lived through 283 months of deployments. They have logged 3,488 volunteer hours in the 12 months before nominations. Herself alone, Natalia has logged 172 volunteer hours while participating in multiple sports and maintaining high academic standards.

Natalia is stellar student at Cabrillo High School with an impressive academic resume. She is enrolled in AP and Honors and dual-credit courses, and is junior class president, a National Honor Society member, Youth Leadership of Lompoc Valley junior representative, and works as a volunteer translator for local students and families.

Natalia plans to study law and political science at Georgetown University or New York University. She would like to gain experience as a corporate lawyer and in the non-profit sector before ultimately becoming President of the United States.

The award recipients will be honored at a gala in Arlington, VA on April 10th. Each will also receive a $10,000 grant, a laptop computer, and other donated gifts.

You can learn more about Operation Homefront and Military Child of the Year Award here.








