X-37B unmanned spaceplane lands at Vandenberg SFB after 434 days orbiting Earth

VANDENBERG SPACE FORCE BASE, Calif. – The U.S. Space Force's unmanned spaceplane exited orbit after 434 days and landed at Vandenberg Space Force Base late last week.

The X-37B, developed by Boeing, was conducting a range of maneuvers and testing "space domain awareness technology" while orbiting Earth on Mission 7 of the new platform.

Mission 7 was the first time that the vehicle was launched on a SpaceX Falcon Heavy Rocket to a highly elliptical orbit and landing at Vandenberg Space Force Base was a demonstration of the ability to recover the spaceplane at multiple locations noted the U.S. Space Force in a press release about the successful mission.

X-37B at Vandenberg Space Force Base after completing Mission 7 on March 7, 2025, courtesy of the U.S. Space Force

"Mission 7 broke new ground by showcasing the X-37B’s ability to flexibly accomplish its test and experimentation objectives across orbital regimes," said Chief of Space Operations Gen. Chance Saltzman.

According to Boeing, the X-37B's modular design allows for broad array of missions and its autonomous re-entry ability ensures reliable returns and a quick refurbishment process.

The new platform has logged over 1.3 billion miles and thousands of days in space over its seven missions since its first launch in April of 2010.

An artist's rendition of the X-37B conducting experiments during its flight courtesy of Boeing.

After aerobraking to a low-Earth orbit, the X-37B completed its test flight and experimentation objectives before de-orbiting and landing at Vandenberg Space Force Base.

"Mission 7’s operation in a new orbital regime, its novel aerobraking maneuver, and its testing of space domain awareness experiments have written an exciting new chapter in the X-37B program," explained Lt. Col. Blaine Stewart, X-37B Program Director. "Considered together, they mark a significant milestone in the ongoing development of the U.S. Space Force’s dynamic mission capability."