

Canva

Best beach towns in the US

A pier in the Outer Banks of North Carolina at sunrise.

Summer vacation is mostly over across the U.S., with kids already headed back to school. So now is the perfect time to start planning next year’s beach vacation.

Travelers were busy during summer 2023. On Memorial Day weekend, largely considered the unofficial start of summer, the Transportation Security Administration screened 9.8 million people, surpassing pre-COVID-19 pandemic levels. Trips abroad spiked in popularity as people made up for time lost during pandemic-era travel restrictions.

However, as inflation made travel more expensive, budget-conscious travelers cut costs by driving to their destinations and staying stateside. During the Fourth of July, AAA projected 43.2 million people would travel by car, a new record.

Beach destinations are popular this year, according to a survey from vacation rental platform Vacasa, and outdoor recreation remains a top priority. Not only are beaches a great place to unwind and create family bonding moments, but they also boost people’s mental health.

So what makes a good beach town? Access to a beach, of course, but also plenty of indoor and outdoor activities to keep kids entertained, warm weather, and a long beach season—the average number of days beaches are open for swimming. So perhaps it’s not surprising that Hawaii and Florida cities dominate this list. But besides the Aloha and the Sunshine states, beachgoers can enjoy the sand and surf in places off the beaten path in Texas and on the Eastern Seaboard.

To be considered a beach town, each city needed at least one beach on the Environmental Protection Agency’s National List of Beaches. The EPA list includes beaches that are only used recreationally and open to the public for free or for a fee; it has more than 6,000 beaches on the United States’ Atlantic, Pacific, and Gulf coasts and on the Great Lakes identified by states and tribes in response to the Beaches Environmental Assessment and Coastal Health Act of 2000. The act requires states to report water quality monitoring to an EPA database.

Stacker determined rankings by a number of factors, with the most weight given to the number of beaches within a quarter mile of a city or town and the total shoreline of those beaches. Weather patterns and the duration of each beach’s swim season affect town scores. The ranking also takes into account the prevalence of beach-related businesses, unemployment rates, and median home prices.

The data was analyzed before the devastating wildfires in Hawaii, so the ranking includes Lahaina, which was obliterated by the blaze. Hawaii’s governor estimates it will take years to rebuild the historic site.

Read on to get some vacation planning inspiration.

Correction

A previous version of this article contained multiple errors in data analysis that skewed the overall ranking of beach towns, including incorrectly identifying the number of beaches in some towns and mischaracterizing some municipalities as beach towns. The article has been updated to correct the errors.





Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#100. Vero Beach, Florida

Beach access bridge and signs under sunset.

– Number of beaches: 9

– Beach length: 7.13 miles

– Average swim season length: 162 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82.4 degrees

– Median home price: $253,700



Jason Finn // Shutterstock

#99. Destin, Florida

Row of colorful houses along the beach.

– Number of beaches: 5

– Beach length: 15.26 miles

– Average swim season length: 146 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82.2 degrees

– Median home price: $346,500



Kyle J Little // Shutterstock

#98. Morehead City, North Carolina

Aerial view of condos and a marina with boats in Morehead City, North Carolina.

– Number of beaches: 10

– Beach length: 3.01 miles

– Average swim season length: 214 days

– Average county summer temperature: 78.9 degrees

– Median home price: $308,900



Nourinet // Shutterstock

#97. Atlantic Beach, North Carolina

Coastline and beachfront houses behind dunes.

– Number of beaches: 7

– Beach length: 8.73 miles

– Average swim season length: 214 days

– Average county summer temperature: 78.9 degrees

– Median home price: $461,500



Joshua Rainey Photography // Shutterstock

#96. Laie, Hawaii

View of coastline and palm trees.

– Number of beaches: 4

– Beach length: 4.23 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees

– Median home price: $891,900



Justgofamily // Shutterstock

#95. New Smyrna Beach, Florida

Speed limit sign on beach coast.

– Number of beaches: 3

– Beach length: 21.05 miles

– Average swim season length: 243 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82.6 degrees

– Median home price: $299,900



Nina Collection // Shutterstock

#94. Pine Knoll Shores, North Carolina

Pine Knoll Shores of North Carolina.

– Number of beaches: 6

– Beach length: 8.06 miles

– Average swim season length: 214 days

– Average county summer temperature: 78.9 degrees

– Median home price: $465,600



Kacey Greening // Shutterstock

#93. Kaunakakai, Hawaii

Pink sunset behind palm trees.

– Number of beaches: 3

– Beach length: 2.59 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees

– Median home price: $348,900



Thomas Barrat // Shutterstock

#92. Riviera Beach, Florida

The Riviera Beach Marina Village main building, fountain and center.

– Number of beaches: 5

– Beach length: 3.82 miles

– Average swim season length: 122 days

– Average county summer temperature: 83.1 degrees

– Median home price: $240,300



Cassanas Photography // Shutterstock

#91. Deerfield Beach, Florida

Aerial drone view of Deerfield Beach.

– Number of beaches: 3

– Beach length: 4.74 miles

– Average swim season length: 243 days

– Average county summer temperature: 83.5 degrees

– Median home price: $245,500



Eric Broder Van Dyke // Shutterstock

#90. Wainiha, Hawaii

Wainiha Bay Park on Kauai, Hawaii.

– Number of beaches: 3

– Beach length: 2.75 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees

– Median home price: $750,000



Tim Roberts Photography // Shutterstock

#89. Kahului, Hawaii

View of Kahului and the West Maui Mountains.

– Number of beaches: 4

– Beach length: 3.80 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees

– Median home price: $626,300



YegoroV // Shutterstock

#88. Waialua, Hawaii

Waialua Bay and Haleiwa, Oahu Hawaii.

– Number of beaches: 3

– Beach length: 8.53 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees

– Median home price: $795,400



Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#87. St. Augustine Beach, Florida

Aerial drone image of St Augustine Beach.

– Number of beaches: 2

– Beach length: 15.29 miles

– Average swim season length: 244 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82.7 degrees

– Median home price: $464,100



Teri L Wertman // Shutterstock

#86. Nanakuli, Hawaii

Views of Nanaikapono Beach park in Nanakuli.

– Number of beaches: 5

– Beach length: 1.81 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees

– Median home price: $419,300



Canva

#85. Malibu, California

Malibu beach houses along the ocean.

– Number of beaches: 11

– Beach length: 11.55 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 76.9 degrees

– Median home price: $2,000,001



Canva

#84. Orange Beach, Alabama

Aerial view of coastlines and umbrella beach setups.

– Number of beaches: 7

– Beach length: 8.58 miles

– Average swim season length: 152 days

– Average county summer temperature: 81.7 degrees

– Median home price: $344,900



Billy McDonald // Shutterstock

#83. Kalihiwai, Hawaii

Waves crash over exposed lava reef, Kauapea Beach.

– Number of beaches: 4

– Beach length: 4.41 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees

– Median home price: $1,250,000



Canva

#82. Marco Island, Florida

A distant view of Lido Beach in Sarasota, Florida.

– Number of beaches: 6

– Beach length: 11.11 miles

– Average swim season length: 182 days

– Average county summer temperature: 83.0 degrees

– Median home price: $676,000



FotosForTheFuture // Shutterstock

#81. Long Branch, New Jersey

Pier Village along Long Branch Beach.

– Number of beaches: 19

– Beach length: 5.65 miles

– Average swim season length: 105 days

– Average county summer temperature: 76.6 degrees

– Median home price: $380,100



Barbara Smyers // Shutterstock

#80. St. Augustine, Florida

Castillo de San Marcos in St Augustine, Florida.

– Number of beaches: 3

– Beach length: 17.87 miles

– Average swim season length: 244 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82.7 degrees

– Median home price: $314,000



Felix Nendzig // Shutterstock

#79. Kaanapali, Hawaii

Aerial view on Kaanapali with beaches, resorts and golf courses.

– Number of beaches: 3

– Beach length: 4.37 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees

– Median home price: $1,385,000



Mark F Lotterhand // Shutterstock

#78. Manasota Key, Florida

Aerial view of Manasota Key, Florida.

– Number of beaches: 5

– Beach length: 7.24 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82.5 degrees

– Median home price: $746,200



Canva

#77. Pass Christian, Mississippi

Waterfront homes and docks.

– Number of beaches: 3

– Beach length: 6.75 miles

– Average swim season length: 213 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82.3 degrees

– Median home price: $192,500



Andriy Blokhin // Shutterstock

#76. Fort Walton Beach, Florida

Welcome to Downtown Fort Walton sign on a palm tree.

– Number of beaches: 3

– Beach length: 6.65 miles

– Average swim season length: 244 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82.2 degrees

– Median home price: $236,500



Stephen B. Goodwin // Shutterstock

#75. Buxton, North Carolina

Light house and walking trail.

– Number of beaches: 2

– Beach length: 9.40 miles

– Average swim season length: 214 days

– Average county summer temperature: 78.9 degrees

– Median home price: $333,500



Canva

#74. Huntington Beach, California

Aerial of pier and coastline.

– Number of beaches: 7

– Beach length: 25.88 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 74.0 degrees

– Median home price: $865,400



Marathon Media // Shutterstock

#73. Sargent, Texas

Ocean waves, crashing onto a beach.

– Number of beaches: 1

– Beach length: 9.59 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 85.2 degrees

– Median home price: $215,700



David Souza // Shutterstock

#72. Pompano Beach, Florida

Lifeguard station on a beach.

– Number of beaches: 3

– Beach length: 5.31 miles

– Average swim season length: 243 days

– Average county summer temperature: 83.5 degrees

– Median home price: $259,900



Gustavo Ardila // Shutterstock

#71. Pupukea, Hawaii

Sunset beach view at Pupukea.

– Number of beaches: 9

– Beach length: 4.27 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees

– Median home price: $1,116,500



Billy McDonald // Shutterstock

#70. Venice, Florida

Beach access trail and sand dunes.

– Number of beaches: 7

– Beach length: 6.48 miles

– Average swim season length: 312 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82.4 degrees

– Median home price: $307,600



Jill Lang // Shutterstock

#69. Kitty Hawk, North Carolina

View from the Wright Brothers Monument Overlooking Kitty Hawk, North Carolina.

– Number of beaches: 3

– Beach length: 7.29 miles

– Average swim season length: 214 days

– Average county summer temperature: 78.9 degrees

– Median home price: $373,200



Florida Aerial Pics // Shutterstock

#68. Laurel, Florida

Aerial photo near Interstate 75 and Jacaranda.

– Number of beaches: 5

– Beach length: 7.37 miles

– Average swim season length: 218 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82.4 degrees

– Median home price: $389,600



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#67. Tampa, Florida

Tampa downtown skyline.

– Number of beaches: 7

– Beach length: 8.14 miles

– Average swim season length: 208 days

– Average county summer temperature: 83.8 degrees

– Median home price: $292,900



Michael Gordon // Shutterstock

#66. Paia, Hawaii

Town sign and roadway.

– Number of beaches: 7

– Beach length: 1.59 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees

– Median home price: $670,500



Cvandyke // Shutterstock

#65. Salvo, North Carolina

Path to beach and sunset.

– Number of beaches: 3

– Beach length: 8.09 miles

– Average swim season length: 214 days

– Average county summer temperature: 78.9 degrees

– Median home price: $325,900



alisafarov // Shutterstock

#64. Sarasota, Florida

Siesta Beach postcard sign and beach.

– Number of beaches: 8

– Beach length: 10.80 miles

– Average swim season length: 182 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82.4 degrees

– Median home price: $272,200



Robert Miller Online // Shutterstock

#63. Jupiter Island, Florida

Aerial view of the town of Jupiter Island.

– Number of beaches: 3

– Beach length: 7.75 miles

– Average swim season length: 243 days

– Average county summer temperature: 83.5 degrees

– Median home price: $2,000,001



Felix Mizioznikov // Shutterstock

#62. Myrtle Beach, South Carolina

Boardwalk and restaurants.

– Number of beaches: 4

– Beach length: 12.64 miles

– Average swim season length: 153 days

– Average county summer temperature: 79.3 degrees

– Median home price: $298,900



Anton Pestov // Shutterstock

#61. Hallandale Beach, Florida

Aerial photo of Hallandale Beach.

– Number of beaches: 3

– Beach length: 2.81 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 83.5 degrees

– Median home price: $248,700



Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

#60. Miramar Beach, Florida

Shot down the coast on Miramar Beach.

– Number of beaches: 2

– Beach length: 10.15 miles

– Average swim season length: 244 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82.0 degrees

– Median home price: $436,600



Fernando Cruz // Shutterstock

#59. Carolina Beach, North Carolina

Man with surfboard on beach with sunset.

– Number of beaches: 5

– Beach length: 5.13 miles

– Average swim season length: 214 days

– Average county summer temperature: 79.8 degrees

– Median home price: $409,400



Kyle J Little // Shutterstock

#58. Norfolk, Virginia

Aerial of downtown Norfolk.

– Number of beaches: 10

– Beach length: 7.37 miles

– Average swim season length: 136 days

– Average county summer temperature: 78.6 degrees

– Median home price: $227,100



Guido Vermeulen-Perdaen // Shutterstock

#57. Kailua, Hawaii

View of Kailua and the islands off the coast from the Lanikai.

– Number of beaches: 6

– Beach length: 23.48 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees

– Median home price: $1,101,900



PaolaV1 // Shutterstock

#56. Quintana, Texas

A beachfront park in Quintana Beach.

– Number of beaches: 3

– Beach length: 8.85 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 85.4 degrees

– Median home price: $250,300



Canva

#55. Biloxi, Mississippi

Umbrella and loungers on beach.

– Number of beaches: 4

– Beach length: 5.59 miles

– Average swim season length: 213 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82.3 degrees

– Median home price: $180,800



Edward H. Campbell // Shutterstock

#54. Portland, Texas

Portland water tower against blue sky.

– Number of beaches: 5

– Beach length: 4.35 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 85.5 degrees

– Median home price: $190,600



Danita Delimont // Shutterstock

#53. Wailea, Hawaii

Coastline along Wailea Beach Path.

– Number of beaches: 13

– Beach length: 3.43 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees

– Median home price: $1,101,700



J K Laws // Shutterstock

#52. Long Beach, Mississippi

Coastline of Long Beach in Mississippi.

– Number of beaches: 3

– Beach length: 9.13 miles

– Average swim season length: 213 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82.3 degrees

– Median home price: $163,800



Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#51. Jacksonville, Florida

Aerial view of Jacksonville Beach.

– Number of beaches: 4

– Beach length: 10.89 miles

– Average swim season length: 244 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82.3 degrees

– Median home price: $215,700



Brannon_Naito // Shutterstock

#50. Makaha, Hawaii

Aerial of the mountains and skies around Makaha.

– Number of beaches: 6

– Beach length: 2.69 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees

– Median home price: $428,100



JennLShoots // Shutterstock

#49. Ormond-By-The-Sea, Florida

Ormond Beach beach access.

– Number of beaches: 2

– Beach length: 13.22 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82.6 degrees

– Median home price: $261,400



kylet888 // Shutterstock

#48. Lower Grand Lagoon, Florida

Sunset photo from Lower Grand Lagoon.

– Number of beaches: 2

– Beach length: 11.62 miles

– Average swim season length: 244 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82.3 degrees

– Median home price: $272,600



MICHAEL HUBEL // Shutterstock

#47. North Topsail Beach, North Carolina

Aerial of North topsail beach.

– Number of beaches: 10

– Beach length: 13.38 miles

– Average swim season length: 214 days

– Average county summer temperature: 78.7 degrees

– Median home price: $384,700



7maru // Shutterstock

#46. Kaneohe Base, Hawaii

Kaneohe residential area and Marine Cobase.

– Number of beaches: 3

– Beach length: 22.03 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees

– Median home price: $722,500



Danita Delimont // Shutterstock

#45. Waimea, Hawaii

Waimea Bay beach with boats and clear sky.

– Number of beaches: 4

– Beach length: 4.16 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees

– Median home price: $470,000



Kyle J Little // Shutterstock

#44. Avon, North Carolina

Aerial view of Avon North Carolina.

– Number of beaches: 2

– Beach length: 8.53 miles

– Average swim season length: 214 days

– Average county summer temperature: 78.9 degrees

– Median home price: $263,600



Francisco Blanco // Shutterstock

#43. Miami Beach, Florida

View down the street of Miami stores and restaurants.

– Number of beaches: 5

– Beach length: 9.46 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 83.6 degrees

– Median home price: $449,200



Canva

#42. Atlantic City, New Jersey

View down the coast of Atlantic City.

– Number of beaches: 43

– Beach length: 4.30 miles

– Average swim season length: 107 days

– Average county summer temperature: 75.3 degrees

– Median home price: $136,900



Dawn Damico // Shutterstock

#41. Beaufort, North Carolina

View of a red bicycle on a front porch.

– Number of beaches: 7

– Beach length: 2.75 miles

– Average swim season length: 214 days

– Average county summer temperature: 78.9 degrees

– Median home price: $234,300



A. Emson // Shutterstock

#40. Haena, Hawaii

Haena Beach Park on the Hawaiian island of Kauai.

– Number of beaches: 5

– Beach length: 3.88 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees

– Median home price: $892,900



Wirestock Creators // Shutterstock

#39. Virginia Beach, Virginia

Sunset and fishing pier sign.

– Number of beaches: 24

– Beach length: 33.49 miles

– Average swim season length: 144 days

– Average county summer temperature: 77.9 degrees

– Median home price: $294,100



Behind-the-Lens // Shutterstock

#38. Lamar, Texas

Generic sunset over beach scene.

– Number of beaches: 3

– Beach length: .96 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 85.7 degrees

– Median home price: $173,500



Steve Heap // Shutterstock

#37. Princeville, Hawaii

Aerial panoramic image off the coast over Princeville.

– Number of beaches: 4

– Beach length: 6.52 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees

– Median home price: $778,400



Patrick Basuel // Shutterstock

#36. Waianae, Hawaii

High aerial view of highway along the coast.

– Number of beaches: 5

– Beach length: 3.88 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees

– Median home price: $433,500



Frank Bobe III // Shutterstock

#35. St. George Island, Florida

Aerial photo of St. George Island.

– Number of beaches: 3

– Beach length: 19.16 miles

– Average swim season length: 244 days

– Average county summer temperature: 81.6 degrees

– Median home price: $541,200



RodClementPhotography // Shutterstock

#34. Jekyll Island, Georgia

Aerial view of a sunset over the beach in Jekyll Island.

– Number of beaches: 8

– Beach length: 9.66 miles

– Average swim season length: 213 days

– Average county summer temperature: 81.8 degrees

– Median home price: $430,900



Chones // Shutterstock

#33. Los Angeles, California

Cloudy scene of Los Angeles downtown skyline and palm trees in foreground.

– Number of beaches: 9

– Beach length: 14.86 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 76.9 degrees

– Median home price: $711,900



Sam Strickler // Shutterstock

#32. Hanalei, Hawaii

Mountains and coastline of beach.

– Number of beaches: 5

– Beach length: 5.36 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees

– Median home price: $2,000,001



Maui Topical Images // Shutterstock

#31. Makena, Hawaii

Sunset from Makena Cove on Maui.

– Number of beaches: 7

– Beach length: 7.58 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees

– Median home price: $1,704,500



Claudine Van Massenhove // Shutterstock

#30. Hilo, Hawaii

Boat and building along waterway.

– Number of beaches: 10

– Beach length: 3.80 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees

– Median home price: $370,100



Cheri Alguire // Shutterstock

#29. Port Aransas, Texas

Port Aransas sign and cargo in background.

– Number of beaches: 6

– Beach length: 12.17 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 86.1 degrees

– Median home price: $448,300



Chansak Joe // Shutterstock

#28. Ocracoke, North Carolina

Sunset and aerial of a lighthouse.

– Number of beaches: 4

– Beach length: 16.02 miles

– Average swim season length: 214 days

– Average county summer temperature: 78.7 degrees

– Median home price: $371,400



Michael Gordon // Shutterstock

#27. Clearwater, Florida

Coastline with beach goers and buildings.

– Number of beaches: 6

– Beach length: 6.83 miles

– Average swim season length: 182 days

– Average county summer temperature: 84.7 degrees

– Median home price: $248,100



RaulCano // Shutterstock

#26. South Padre Island, Texas

South Padre highway sign and road.

– Number of beaches: 8

– Beach length: 9.75 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 86.3 degrees

– Median home price: $364,300



digidreamgrafix // Shutterstock

#25. Nags Head, North Carolina

Nags Head welcome sign and road.

– Number of beaches: 9

– Beach length: 13.93 miles

– Average swim season length: 214 days

– Average county summer temperature: 78.9 degrees

– Median home price: $336,900



EQRoy // Shutterstock

#24. Maalaea, Hawaii

The harbor village of Maalaea on the West coast of Maui.

– Number of beaches: 3

– Beach length: 5.48 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees

– Median home price: $388,500



Gordon Fahey // Shutterstock

#23. East Honolulu, Hawaii

East Honolulu skyline with Ala Wai Canal in foreground.

– Number of beaches: 19

– Beach length: 16.11 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees

– Median home price: $976,900



Michael Gordon // Shutterstock

#22. Lahaina, Hawaii

Beach stores and roadway.

– Number of beaches: 6

– Beach length: 6.27 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees

– Median home price: $741,100



Jillian Cain Photography // Shutterstock

#21. Fort Lauderdale, Florida

Fort Lauderdale waterway and boats docked.

– Number of beaches: 7

– Beach length: 7.75 miles

– Average swim season length: 260 days

– Average county summer temperature: 83.5 degrees

– Median home price: $380,300



Yi-Chen Chiang // Shutterstock

#20. Haleiwa, Hawaii

Haleiwa North Shore sign and road.

– Number of beaches: 10

– Beach length: 14.12 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees

– Median home price: $902,700



Droneandy // Shutterstock

#19. Surfside Beach, Texas

Aerial view of Surfside Beach, Texas.

– Number of beaches: 3

– Beach length: 15.33 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 85.4 degrees

– Median home price: $198,300



CeGe // Shutterstock

#18. Oak Island, North Carolina

Trail and lighthouse in Oak Island Beach.

– Number of beaches: 14

– Beach length: 10.87 miles

– Average swim season length: 214 days

– Average county summer temperature: 79.3 degrees

– Median home price: $283,500



Dancestrokes // Shutterstock

#17. San Diego, California

San Diego sunset skyline.

– Number of beaches: 28

– Beach length: 81.12 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 76.7 degrees

– Median home price: $666,100



Tony Quinn // Shutterstock

#16. Emerald Isle, North Carolina

Close up on beach goers and their setups.

– Number of beaches: 10

– Beach length: 17.69 miles

– Average swim season length: 214 days

– Average county summer temperature: 78.9 degrees

– Median home price: $441,900



Canva

#15. Palacios, Texas

Waves lapping at the shore of a beach at sunrise.

– Number of beaches: 6

– Beach length: 2.37 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 85.2 degrees

– Median home price: $161,800



HOLFELTZ Gaetan // Shutterstock

#14. Napili-Honokowai, Hawaii

Honokowai Beach Park coastline.

– Number of beaches: 8

– Beach length: 5.56 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees

– Median home price: $696,300



Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock

#13. Hollywood, Florida

Buildings and road along waterway.

– Number of beaches: 8

– Beach length: 8.17 miles

– Average swim season length: 258 days

– Average county summer temperature: 83.5 degrees

– Median home price: $306,500



SergiyN // Shutterstock

#12. Urban Honolulu, Hawaii

Scenic view of Honolulu city.

– Number of beaches: 28

– Beach length: 18.48 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees

– Median home price: $734,200



Vicki L. Miller // Shutterstock

#11. Gulfport, Mississippi

Welcome sign with beach in the background.

– Number of beaches: 6

– Beach length: 8.76 miles

– Average swim season length: 213 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82.3 degrees

– Median home price: $140,700



Sherry V Smith // Shutterstock

#10. Kill Devil Hills, North Carolina

Monument and information plaque.

– Number of beaches: 8

– Beach length: 7.76 miles

– Average swim season length: 214 days

– Average county summer temperature: 78.9 degrees

– Median home price: $271,200



Felipe Sanchez // Shutterstock

#9. Kihei, Hawaii

Roadway with cars and people walking.

– Number of beaches: 10

– Beach length: 8.36 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 80.9 degrees

– Median home price: $644,900



Marathon Media // Shutterstock

#8. Freeport, Texas

Coastline and boat on the water.

– Number of beaches: 4

– Beach length: 15.75 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 85.4 degrees

– Median home price: $143,600



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#7. Daytona Beach, Florida

Daytona beach archway sign over road.

– Number of beaches: 6

– Beach length: 15.75 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 82.6 degrees

– Median home price: $194,200



srhtk // Shutterstock

#6. Texas City, Texas

Sunset and buildings along water.

– Number of beaches: 4

– Beach length: 8.85 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 85.4 degrees

– Median home price: $159,900



Canva

#5. Aransas Pass, Texas

Close up of flowers near a beach.

– Number of beaches: 5

– Beach length: 5.50 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 86.1 degrees

– Median home price: $160,900



Mathew Risley // Shutterstock

#4. Jamaica Beach, Texas

Sand of Jamaica Beach in Corpus Christi.

– Number of beaches: 4

– Beach length: 20.85 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 85.4 degrees

– Median home price: $280,400



Dollar Travelers // Shutterstock

#3. Bolivar Peninsula, Texas

Aerial view of Bolivar Peninsula beach houses.

– Number of beaches: 17

– Beach length: 27.21 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 85.4 degrees

– Median home price: $244,300



Mark Taylor Cunningham // Shutterstock

#2. Galveston, Texas

Train and buildings with palm trees.

– Number of beaches: 17

– Beach length: 49.18 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 85.4 degrees

– Median home price: $250,800



Roschetzky Photography // Shutterstock

#1. Corpus Christi, Texas

Sunset aerial of marina and buildings.

– Number of beaches: 40

– Beach length: 53.83 miles

– Average swim season length: 364 days

– Average county summer temperature: 86.6 degrees

– Median home price: $174,800