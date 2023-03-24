

Bill Clark // Getty Images

States where the most Jan. 6 rioters were arrested

Trump supporters taking over the steps of the Capitol on Wednesday, Jan. 6, 2021.

Leading up to the riot in which supporters of then-President Donald Trump attempted to storm the U.S. Capitol Building on Jan. 6, 2021, it had been clear to international and national intelligence and research institutions for years that right-wing extremism was on the rise in the country.

As far back as 2009, the Department of Homeland Security noted a cyclicality to the emergence of right-wing extremism, which was catalyzed in the 2000s by an economic downturn and the election of America’s first Black president. And indeed, the Center for Strategic and International Studies found in 2020 that right-wing terrorism had surpassed terrorism spawned from other ideologies at an alarming rate.

The CSIS defines right-wing terrorism as “the use or threat of violence by sub-national or non-state entities whose goals may include racial, ethnic, or religious supremacy; opposition to government authority; and the end of practices like abortion.”

Right-wing terrorism in the U.S. has found tragic, deadly, and racist expression in crimes such as the antisemitic mass shooting at the Tree of Life Congregation in Pittsburgh and the shooting that took the lives of nine Black worshippers at the Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Charleston, South Carolina. On the first day of the Biden administration in 2021, the White House officially listed domestic terrorism spawned from right-wing extremism as the main terrorist threat to the U.S.

As a singular event, the Jan. 6 riot was the culmination of years of political division and mounting activity and violence by right-wing extremists. To paint a picture of how widespread such activity has been across the U.S., Stacker investigated where the most Jan. 6 rioters were arrested using data from the Department of Justice.

An estimated 2,000 to 2,500 people entered the Capitol Building during the Jan. 6 riot. As of Feb. 16, 2023, the DOJ has charged 1,003 people in association with the riot, either for actions occurring that day or for having a connection to those who performed them. Of those, 518 have pleaded guilty, and 420 have been adjudicated and sentenced.

There are currently two states without any indicted Jan. 6 rioters—North Dakota and Wyoming—and there are 30 indicted people who have not been traced back to a particular state. The DOJ is still actively pursuing cases; full details on all current cases associated with the Capitol Siege are publicly available from a variety of sources.

States are ranked by the number of rioters arrested in that state; ties are broken by rioters per million state residents.

Canva

#49. Mississippi

A parking garage and buildings in downtown Jackson.

– Number of rioters: 1

– Rioters per million people: 0.3

For Michael Brock to drive from Southaven, Mississippi, where he was arrested, to the Capitol would have taken roughly 14 hours. Like many rioters, Brock was identified through a video posted to Parler, the conservative social media app. He was recorded brandishing a long pole as a lance and striking police officers.



Canva

#48. Nebraska

Train tracks as seen outside Omaha at night.

– Number of rioters: 1

– Rioters per million people: 0.5

For Brandon Straka, a rioter arrested in Omaha, Nebraska—a plane ride to the Capitol would have taken four hours, and a drive would have taken 16-19 hours. Straka entered a plea deal for his actions on Jan. 6—including encouraging other rioters to take a riot shield from a police officer—and was fined $5,000, and given 36 months of probation and three months of home detention.



Canva

#47. Hawaii

The coastline and luxury hotels and apartments in Honolulu.

– Number of rioters: 1

– Rioters per million people: 0.7

After a 10-hour flight from Honolulu, Nicholas Ochs was a particularly active rioter on Jan. 6, throwing smoke bombs, yelling the now infamous phrase “Where’s Nancy?” and scrawling incitements to violence on government property. Ochs is also the founder of the Hawaii chapter of the Proud Boys, a hate group described by the Southern Poverty Law Center as having white nationalist, anti-Muslim, misogynistic, and extremist beliefs. For his actions, Ochs was sentenced to four years of incarceration, and ordered to pay a $5,000 fine and $2,000 of restitution.



Ramunas Bruzas // Shutterstock

#46. Rhode Island

Building, boats, and docks at old harbor in Newport.

– Number of rioters: 1

– Rioters per million people: 0.9

A short, seven-hour drive to the Capitol—the rioter arrested in Ashaway, Rhode Island, was recorded on CCTV cameras mostly walking around inside the building as the crowd poured in, and was later identified by law enforcement through cell phone records of the calls he made while there. Though not necessarily a hotbed of right-wing extremism, like most states, Rhode Island has seen an increase in right-wing extremism in recent years, connected primarily to hate groups such as Patriot Front, Proud Boys, and the Oath Keepers.



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#45. Vermont

Montpelier as the leaves change in autumn.

– Number of rioters: 1

– Rioters per million people: 1.5

Though arrested in Hardwick—a fairly remote, northern town in Vermont—Brian Preller is a resident of Mount Dora, Florida, and is one of five members of a self-titled extremist group called the “B Squad,” a subgroup of the larger extremist group, the Three Percenters. Preller was part of the heavily outfitted front line that attempted to breach one of the tunnels into the Capitol Building, near where some members of Congress were sheltering in place. As of this writing, his case is pending.

turtix // Shutterstock

#44. New Mexico

Residential suburbs in Albuquerque.

– Number of rioters: 2

– Rioters per million people: 0.9

The two rioters arrested in New Mexico underwent a nearly 2,000-mile, 30-hour drive to reach Washington D.C. One was found not guilty, and the other, Shawn Bradley Witzemann, spent six days in jail. Apparently indirectly associated with the Proud Boys, Witzemann tried to encourage police officers to join the rioters and was sentenced to an additional 60 hours of community service for his actions.



Hank Shiffman // Shutterstock

#43. South Dakota

The western suburbs of Rapid City.

– Number of rioters: 2

– Rioters per million people: 2.2

One of the Jan. 6 rioters from South Dakota was arrested in the vast expanse of the Badlands National Park, 1,500 miles away from the Capitol. The other was arrested in Mitchell, nearer to the Minnesota border, and was indicted on more serious charges, partly due to a Youtube account on which he posted rap videos detailing his actions and intentions during the riot.



Marc Cappelletti // Shutterstock

#42. Alaska

Boats and buildings in Sitka.

– Number of rioters: 2

– Rioters per million people: 2.7

Both Alaska rioters were arrested in Anchorage, roughly 4,200 miles from the Capitol, a 70-hour drive across the vastness of Canada, or a nine-hour flight. With only 733,391 residents, Alaska is America’s third least populous state, which, coupled with its distance from Washington D.C., likely contributed to fewer participants in the events of Jan. 6. Of the two cases, one rioter arrested in Alaska, actually a resident of Alabama, was involved in the direct confrontation with Capitol police in the Lower West Terrace and, among other crimes, pepper-sprayed an officer.



Canva

#41. Louisiana

New Orleans near the water at dusk.

– Number of rioters: 3

– Rioters per million people: 0.7

Louisiana is a state that, historically, has had a high number of active hate groups per capita. According to the Southern Poverty Law Center, in 2021 there were 15 active hate groups in the state. A little over 1,000 miles from Washington D.C., the three residents of Louisiana arrested in connection with the riot all traveled by car to participate, taking between 15 and 19 hours to traverse the distance.



Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock

#40. Nevada

An aerial View of Carson City.

– Number of rioters: 3

– Rioters per million people: 0.9

With the recent revelations that Fox News President Jay Wallace refused to call Nevada for President Biden in 2020, it might come as little surprise that the Jan. 6 rioters arrested in Nevada were proponents of the “Stop the Steal” conspiracy theory. Of the three, Nathaniel DeGrave and Ronald “Ronnie” Sandlin were active supporters of intentionally disrupting or halting a peaceful transition of power. They also crowdfunded funds to transport other rioters to Washington D.C. Sandlin was sentenced to five years and three months in prison and ordered to pay a $20,000 fine and $2,000 restitution. DeGrave has pleaded guilty and is awaiting sentencing.

Canva

#39. New Hampshire

The skyline in downtown Manchester at dusk.

– Number of rioters: 3

– Rioters per million people: 2.2

New Hampshire, seven to nine hours from D.C. by car, contains a relatively high number of hate groups per capita, as monitored by the SPLC. There was a quadrupling in hate crimes from 2018-2022 in the state. Of the three rioters arrested, one appeared in an interview on NBC10 Boston and discussed his experience inside the Capitol, stating that he had “poured a glass of wine and watched it unfold” while inside the building—admissions that were used against him by the federal government.



James Kirkikis // Shutterstock

#38. Connecticut

A sailboat moored in front of a luxury waterfront estate in Greenwich.

– Number of rioters: 4

– Rioters per million people: 1.1

To get to the Capitol, these four rioters would have had to travel through New York, Philadelphia, and Baltimore, taking somewhere between five and nine hours. One of these individuals, Richard Crosby Jr., was pictured alongside Jacob Chansley, the “QAnon Shaman,” at the Senate dais, shortly following Mike Pence’s evacuation.



Trong Nguyen // Shutterstock

#37. Arkansas

A scenic suburb in Ozark.

– Number of rioters: 4

– Rioters per million people: 1.3

Of the four rioters arrested in Arkansas, Richard “Bigo” Barnett is the most infamous, having posed for a photo with his foot on the desk of then-House Speaker Nancy Pelosi. Recently convicted on all eight counts levied against him by federal prosecutors, Barnett was combative, explosive, and occasionally expressed regret during his grand jury trial. Traveling from the far right corner of Arkansas would have taken Barnett 18 hours by car and a little over four by plane.



Canva

#36. Maine

The waterfront in Portland.

– Number of rioters: 4

– Rioters per million people: 2.9

After experiencing a dramatic increase in hate crimes in 2020, Maine has continued to see an elevated rate of hate-related incidents, with 32% of hate crimes directed at LGBTQ+ residents. Traveling just over 500 miles to reach the Capitol, Kyle Fitzsimmons is Maine’s most seriously charged resident, having been convicted of assaulting multiple officers during his participation in the riot. A genuine belief the 2020 election had been stolen fueled Fitzsimmons’ involvement.



Canva

#35. Montana

Buildings in Billings with scenic hills in the background.

– Number of rioters: 5

– Rioters per million people: 4.5

Home to a consistently high number of hate groups per capita, Montana is roughly 30 hours by car from Washington. A shorter six-hour flight would set someone back around $600. Of those arrested in the state, the Hughes brothers were members of the crowd diverted by Officer Eugene Goodman, whose actions likely helped prevent direct danger to politicians like Sen. Mitt Romney.

Real Window Creative // Shutterstock

#34. Delaware

An aerial view of downtown Wilmington.

– Number of rioters: 5

– Rioters per million people: 4.9

According to the Pew Research Center, Delaware is a largely politically moderate state. Therefore, the relatively high number of rioters per million people is most likely due to the fact that Washington D.C. is accessible within two hours from most places in Delaware. Of the rioters arrested, Kevin Seefried, who received a three-year prison sentence, and his son Hunter, sentenced to two years in prison, received perhaps the most press exposure—the elder Seefried was photographed carrying a Confederate flag through the Capitol building.



Canva

#33. Oregon

Portland at sunset with a mountain in the background.

– Number of rioters: 6

– Rioters per million people: 1.4

With a stark urban-rural divide that characterizes much of the political strife in the state, Oregon has historically had considerable difficulty with right-wing extremist and militant groups. However, it has seen more recent success in combating them. But in 2020, Oregon accounted for 10% of all hate crime-related incidents nationally. It ranked sixth in the nation for the number of hate-related incidents from 2011-2020, despite ranking 27th in population size. Roughly 2,800 miles from D.C., a flight from Oregon to the Capitol takes around six hours and was the main mode of travel used by the state’s six rioters.



Canva

#32. Idaho

Cars driving down Capitol Boulevard in Boise.

– Number of rioters: 7

– Rioters per million people: 3.6

After dramatically dropping from a ledge in the Senate chambers, Idaho resident Josiah Colt entered the chambers and sat in Vice President Mike Pence’s seat, actions which have led to one guilty plea so far. An overwhelmingly conservative state, Idaho has seen the same rise in right-wing extremism experienced in much of the country. In the ’70s, the state was home to the Aryan Nations, a neo-Nazi group that established a base of operations in Hayden. It remained active until 1998, when the group was litigated into dissolution by the SPLC.



TLF Images // Shutterstock

#31. Oklahoma

Buildings along US Route 66 in Oklahoma.

– Number of rioters: 8

– Rioters per million people: 2.0

Oklahomans voted for Trump in the 2020 election by a margin of 33%, the fourth highest in the nation, continuing a trend of deep conservative support in the state. An over 20-hour drive from the Capitol, a number of the rioters arrested in Oklahoma were identified by an ad-hoc community of online investigators who dedicated themselves in the aftermath of Jan. 6 to helping investigators find suspects. These internet sleuths have proven an integral part of holding rioters accountable for their actions by providing the FBI with tips from Facebook, Twitter, YouTube, Parler, and more.



Canva

#30. Iowa

An aerial view of Iowa City on a sunny day.

– Number of rioters: 8

– Rioters per million people: 2.5

A state that used to neatly mirror the nation’s prevailing political winds, Iowa has drifted steadily into the conservative pocket in recent years, enough so that many Democratic party strategists consider it a lost cause in the short term. Of the rioters arrested from the state, many were strong proponents of the QAnon conspiracy theory, one of the most notable being Doug Jensen, who received a five-year prison term, and whom prosecutors described as a particularly active instigator.

Canva

#29. Kansas

A night view of buildings along a river in Wichita.

– Number of rioters: 8

– Rioters per million people: 2.7

Kansas is a roughly 18-20 hour drive or three-hour flight from the Capitol. Of the Kansas residents arrested in connection with their actions on Jan. 6, five are members of the Kansas City Proud Boys. Outfitted in tactical gear, this group joined in the riot intending to disrupt the peaceful transition of power, and most of them have received prison terms for their actions.



Canva

#28. West Virginia

An aerial view of downtown Charleston at sunset.

– Number of rioters: 8

– Rioters per million people: 4.5

With most of West Virginia only a few hours from Washington, many of the rioters arrested in the state would have had little trouble reaching the Capitol Building. Of the notable participants, Derrick Evans stands out for being an active member of the West Virginia House of Delegates. He stormed the capitol—actions which led to his resignation, a three-month prison term, and a total of $4,000 in fines and restitution. For his role in the assault of Capitol Police officer Brian Sicknick, who died of natural causes one day after the events of Jan. 6, George Tanios was sentenced to time already served.



Canva

#27. Wisconsin

Madison as viewed from across the water on a bright, sunny day.

– Number of rioters: 9

– Rioters per million people: 1.5

Though contributing a relatively low number of rioters to the list, Wisconsin was still party to unrest and election denial in the wake of the 2020 election. The Wisconsin Republican Party sent high-up members of its party infrastructure, including its former chair Andrew Hitt, to the electoral college to attempt to cast fraudulent votes for Trump.



Canva

#26. Minnesota

The downtown Minneapolis skyline as seen at night.

– Number of rioters: 9

– Rioters per million people: 1.6

A state increasingly defined by its urban-rural divide, Minnesota is also one of 17 states currently holding a Democratic trifecta and Democratic triplex, meaning essentially complete control of the levers of government in the state. Just over 1,000 miles from the Capitol, rioters from Minnesota were comparatively inactive during the Jan. 6 riot.



Canva

#25. Utah

Downtown Ogden as seen at night.

– Number of rioters: 9

– Rioters per million people: 2.7

With 60% of its population identifying as Mormon in 2021, an overwhelmingly conservative-leaning religion, the group has generally defined the politics of Utah. Though Mormon leaders quickly condemned the Capitol riot and have a history of directly opposing hate groups like the KKK, the somewhat extreme religious beliefs of the church have led to a burgeoning of white nationalism and alt-right sentiment within some of its ranks.

Brandon Burris // Shutterstock

#24. Arizona

A highway leading into downtown Phoenix.

– Number of rioters: 10

– Rioters per million people: 1.4

The focus of a recent New York Times report detailing the inner workings and panic of Fox News in the wake of the 2020 election, Arizona has more broadly become a hotbed for the particular rifts plaguing the contemporary American political landscape.

At least two members of the Arizona State Legislature, as well as Congressman Paul Gosar, are self-proclaimed Oath Keepers. This is a group the ADL defines as “right-wing anti-government extremists who are part of the militia movement, which believes that the federal government has been co-opted by a shadowy conspiracy that is trying to strip American citizens of their rights.” Of the many notable rioters hailing from Arizona, Jacob Chansley, known as the “QAnon Shaman,” came to symbolize the event. He was sentenced to over three years in prison for his involvement.



Canva

#23. Massachusetts

An aerial view of downtown Boston at dusk.

– Number of rioters: 10

– Rioters per million people: 1.4

Leaders of the right-wing organization Super Fun Happy America, based in Massachusetts, chartered six buses to transport Trump supporters 600 miles to the Capitol. Mark Sahady, the group’s vice president, has pleaded not guilty to all charges levied against him, but lost his job due to public backlash to his involvement. In the wake of Jan. 6, Super Fun Happy America, which has allied itself with extremist groups like the Proud Boys, saw a dramatic increase in membership.



eurobanks // Shutterstock

#22. Maryland

Pedestrians strolling on a boardwalk in Ocean City.

– Number of rioters: 15

– Rioters per million people: 2.4

As has been the case with a number of the states on this list, a Maryland resident who participated in the Jan. 6 rally gained some local political clout as a result. Dan Cox clinched the Republican nomination for governor off the back of his involvement in the event—but lost the election in a landslide. Of the actual rioters from Maryland, a number were involved in violent assaults on police officers that attempted to contain the insurrection. In the wake of Jan. 6, four police officers on duty that day later died by suicide—an indication of the trauma that such violent encounters can inflict.



PQK // Shutterstock

#21. South Carolina

The scenic river view and waterfront houses in North Myrtle Beach.

– Number of rioters: 15

– Rioters per million people: 2.8

Though extremist groups were central to escalating the violence on Jan. 6, analysis has indicated that roughly 87% of rioters were not members of groups like the Proud Boys or Oath Keepers. Most rioters from South Carolina participated in the insurrection on the mistaken belief it was their duty to support Trump in opposition to a stolen election.



Canva

#20. Alabama

The Mobile skyline as seen at dusk.

– Number of rioters: 15

– Rioters per million people: 3.0

A state that bore witness to the tragic and violent legacy of the KKK, Alabama has long been a hotbed for violent, extremist right-wing groups. Many rioters from Alabama came to Washington D.C. prepared for violence, some bringing with them Molotov cocktails, guns, and bulletproof vests.

Canva

#19. Indiana

An aerial view of Iowa City on a sunny day.

– Number of rioters: 16

– Rioters per million people: 2.3

Indiana has a solidly conservative voting history. Most rioters from Indiana were not part of violent extremist groups and had instead fallen prey to election falsehoods peddled by Trump. The degree to which Trump incited violence on Jan. 6 is a topic that will likely never rest in American politics. Still, institutional perspectives indicate his words and unwillingness to call for a cease to violence stoked the flames of the rioters.



Canva

#18. Colorado

An aerial view of downtown Denver on a sunny day.

– Number of rioters: 17

– Rioters per million people: 2.9

In the years leading up to Jan. 6, Colorado experienced an exceptionally high increase in hate crimes, with 2021 representing the highest number recorded in the state since the FBI began keeping tabs on them in 1990. That being said, the state has started to trend leftward in its politics in recent years, and its population is growing at a greater rate than the rest of the country. These changes likely contribute to a divisive political landscape that elected Congresswoman Lauren Boebert to office, despite (or because of) her history of associating with militia groups.



Canva

#17. Kentucky

Downtown Louisville as seen at night.

– Number of rioters: 20

– Rioters per million people: 4.4

With most of Kentucky within 10 hours of Washington by car, the relatively high number of Kentuckians that participated in the riots may come as little surprise. Of those involved, a significant number participated in the initial violent assault on Capitol police officers. Before rioters breached the Capitol building, Republican politicians across the states were beseeched by protestors to overturn the election. Kentucky Sen. Mitch McConnell spoke against those efforts less than two hours before rioters entered the Senate chambers.



Canva

#16. North Carolina

An aerial view of Charlotte on a sunny day.

– Number of rioters: 21

– Rioters per million people: 2.0

In a state with a historically high number of hate groups per capita, at least two rioters from North Caroline have pleaded guilty to sedition and conspiracy charges, carrying a maximum sentence of 20 years in prison. A deeply conservative state, North Carolina’s primary party affiliations throughout history neatly mirror the ideological switch undergone by the Republican and Democratic parties in the early and mid-20th century.



ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#15. Georgia

A view of Atlanta’s skyline from Lake Meer in Piedmont Park.

– Number of rioters: 22

– Rioters per million people: 2.0

Going by a margin of 0.2% for Biden in the 2020 election, the gently liberal shift undergone by Georgia in recent years is owed primarily to population increases in liberal, majority-Black urban centers like Atlanta. Such changes, in addition to a flatlining or declining statewide white racial majority, have led to a rise in right-wing extremism in such political environments. Accordingly, many of the Jan. 6 rioters from Georgia were outfitted for violence, carrying guns, ammunition, and body armor.

Canva

#14. Michigan

An aerial view of downtown Deroit at dusk.

– Number of rioters: 23

– Rioters per million people: 2.3

A primary member of the Rust Belt, a group of states defined as having suffered from a drastic decrease in economic opportunity with the disappearance of American manufacturing, Michigan has been host to a particularly divisive political environment. The plot by right-wing extremists to kidnap Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in 2020 is a particularly chilling example. Of the Michigan residents who participated in the events of Jan. 6, a number ran for office in Michigan in the riot’s wake.



Canva

#13. Washington

An aerial view of Seattle with the Space Needle in the foreground.

– Number of rioters: 25

– Rioters per million people: 3.2

A state with a densely liberal coastal region and a highly conservative eastern region separated by a mountain range, geography defines the politics of Washington in fascinatingly visual terms. Though a few members of the Seattle Proud Boys chapter members attended the riot and played a major role in the organized violence, most Washington state rioters were not members of extremist groups.



Paul Brady Photography // Shutterstock

#12. Missouri

The St. Louis Gateway Arch in Missouri.

– Number of rioters: 25

– Rioters per million people: 4.0

Of the rioters arrested in Missouri, a number traveled to Washington on a bus—apparently full of Trump supporters. The drive would have taken upwards of 16 hours. A state with a relatively high number of hate groups per capita, Missouri has trended more deeply conservative in recent electoral cycles, after having functioned as a swing state during portions of the 20th century.



f11photo // Shutterstock

#11. New Jersey

An aerial view of Jersey City at sunset.

– Number of rioters: 27

– Rioters per million people: 2.9

The state with the second-highest electoral vote density per square mile in the nation, New Jersey’s high population and relative proximity to the nation’s capitol contributed to its fairly high number of participants in the Jan. 6 riot. Though hate groups have somewhat declined in the state, the number of antisemitic incidents in the state was at an all-time high in 2021.



Nolichuckyjake // Shutterstock

#10. Tennessee

Johnson City, Tennessee.

– Number of rioters: 27

– Rioters per million people: 3.8

Home to a continually high number of hate groups, a large percentage of the Jan. 6 rioters from Tennessee were identified by an online community operating on Twitter called the Sedition Hunters. Of the many infamous rioters from the state, Eric Munchel is notable as the rioter photographed dressed in all-black, carrying zip ties—a chilling symbol of the violent intents of many of the insurrectionists.

Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#9. Washington, D.C.

The Washington Monument being reflected in the Reflection Pool at dawn.

– Number of rioters: 27

– Rioters per million people: 40.2

Only seven of the rioters arrested in the District of Columbia actually resided there. The majority of rioters arrested in D.C. were apprehended within days or months of the events of Jan. 6. The DOJ lists only two people as having been arrested on the 6th, and a total of 17 as having been arrested or charged on the same day. Damages to the Capitol Building from the riot ran around $2.7 million, and a 12-hour curfew was imposed on the city in the wake of the violence.



DiegoMariottini // Shutterstock

#8. Illinois

Skyscrapers and Lake Michigan in Chicago.

– Number of rioters: 33

– Rioters per million people: 2.6

America’s sixth most populous state, Illinois’ comparatively sleepy political climate is mostly dominated by the densely liberal city of Chicago, though Republicans have continued to gain ground in its rural regions. Like many other northern industrial states, Illinois’ population has not kept pace with other, faster-growing areas, leading to a gradual decrease in its electoral college influence. Among the Illinois rioters charged was Thomas B. Adams Jr., who was found guilty of both felony and misdemeanor charges, despite his insistence that his purpose was to peacefully occupy the Capitol Building.



Canva

#7. Virginia

The skyline of Richmond at sunset.

– Number of rioters: 42

– Rioters per million people: 4.8

The high number of protestors from Virginia is undoubtedly due in part to the extreme proximity to Washington D.C. Having undergone a subtle leftward political shift in recent political cycles, Virginia’s politics were reshaped by the growth of urban centers like Richmond. This is a change that, as has been the case in many other states, led to a mounting dissatisfaction by predominantly white, rural voters.



Canva

#6. Ohio

The river leading into Columbus at night.

– Number of rioters: 53

– Rioters per million people: 4.5

Just over six hours by car from the capitol, Ohio was the source of a relatively high number of Jan. 6 rioters per capita. J.R. Majewski, who unsuccessfully ran for Congress in the state, was present at that day’s rally, though did not participate in storming the Capitol. A self-professed believer in QAnon conspiracy theories, Majewski’s capture of the Republican nomination indicates the extent to which many residents in the state fell prey to falsehoods about the 2020 election.



Canva

#5. California

A road leading into Silicon Valley.

– Number of rioters: 55

– Rioters per million people: 1.4

Though host to an overwhelmingly politically liberal climate, America’s most populous state California also contains the highest number of hate groups tracked by the SPLC, though at a low per capita rate. With nine chapters of the Proud Boys being monitored, the state has seen its fair share of conflict with the extremist hate group. Over 2,500 miles from Washington D.C., California is also home to the second-highest number of Oath Keeper members of any state.

GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock

#4. New York

A cityscape view of Lower Manhattan in New York CIty.

– Number of rioters: 61

– Rioters per million people: 3.1

America’s fourth most populous state, New York contains the fourth-highest number of Oath Keeper members. An urban-rural divide dramatically defines the state’s political makeup. Highly populated and liberal urban areas dominate its federal politicians, and the more sparsely populated and less wealthy rural counties exert an outsized influence on local politics. Of the Jan. 6 rioters from the state, the majority were arrested in regions other than New York City.



Sean Pavone // Shutterstock

#3. Pennsylvania

The Pittsburgh skyline as viewed from the hills.

– Number of rioters: 73

– Rioters per million people: 5.6

Going to Trump in 2016 by a margin of just 0.7% and to Biden by 1.2% in 2020, Pennsylvania’s high per capita rate of rioters reflects the highly fractious politics that have come to define the state. Contextualizing this divisiveness is the state’s population decline—it currently casts just half of the 38 electoral votes it was allocated a century ago. Given its close proximity to Washington D.C., transportation to the rally and riot would have been relatively easy—as current Pennsylvania State Sen. Doug Mastriano has demonstrated.



Roschetzky Photography // Shutterstock

#2. Texas

An aerial view of Austin and Lady Bird Lake.

– Number of rioters: 77

– Rioters per million people: 2.6

Providing the second-highest number of Jan. 6 rioters, Texas is also home to the highest number of Oath Keepers of any state, according to a report published by the ADL Center on Extremism. The group played a prominent role in the organization and escalation of the riot at the Capitol Building. The ADL report revealed that an alarming number of elected officials, law enforcement officers, and Texas military members appeared on the Oath Keeper member rolls they obtained.



FotosForTheFuture // Shutterstock

#1. Florida

An aerial view of Boca Raton’s coastline.

– Number of rioters: 91

– Rioters per million people: 4.1

Nicknamed “the cradle of the insurrection,” many rioters from Florida were heavily outfitted for combat and intended to disrupt the peaceful transfer of power. Home to more than one-third of the Proud Boys and Oath Keepers charged for their involvement in the riot, most of Florida rests just over 1,000 miles from the Capitol. Of those arrested, particularly visible members of right-wing extremist movements included Enrique Tarrio, the former chairman of the Proud Boys, and Jonathan Pollock, a violent instigator during the riot, who is currently a federal fugitive.