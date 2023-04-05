Los Angeles 7-day weather forecast
Stacker created the forecast for Los Angeles, California using data from OpenWeather. This week’s high is 77 °F on Monday, while the low is 47 °F on Tuesday. There are expected to be 6 sunny days and precipitation on 0 days this week.
There are currently no weather alerts.
Tuesday, April 4
– High of 63 °F, low of 47 °F (20% humidity)
– Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
– Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)
– Fresh breeze (20 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 6:36 AM, sunset at 7:15 PM
Wednesday, April 5
– High of 68 °F, low of 51 °F (15% humidity)
– Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
– Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (7 UV index)
– Gentle breeze (12 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 6:34 AM, sunset at 7:16 PM
– Full moon
Thursday, April 6
– High of 72 °F, low of 56 °F (16% humidity)
– Fair with a 0% chance of rain
– Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)
– Gentle breeze (12 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 6:33 AM, sunset at 7:16 PM
Friday, April 7
– High of 69 °F, low of 57 °F (37% humidity)
– Fair with a 0% chance of rain
– Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)
– Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 6:32 AM, sunset at 7:17 PM
Saturday, April 8
– High of 70 °F, low of 56 °F (54% humidity)
– Partly cloudy with a 0% chance of rain
– Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)
– Gentle breeze (10 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 6:30 AM, sunset at 7:18 PM
Sunday, April 9
– High of 75 °F, low of 58 °F (43% humidity)
– Fair with a 0% chance of rain
– Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)
– Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 6:29 AM, sunset at 7:19 PM
Monday, April 10
– High of 77 °F, low of 61 °F (43% humidity)
– Sunny with a 0% chance of rain
– Very high risk of harm from sun exposure (8 UV index)
– Gentle breeze (9 mph wind)
– Sunrise at 6:28 AM, sunset at 7:19 PM