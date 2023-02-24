People from these metros are looking to buy homes in Los Angeles
marchello74 // Shutterstock
Are Californians and East Coast residents eyeing a move to your metro area?
The number of homes on the market is well below pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and that scarcity is keeping home prices elevated even as sales have slowed in the past year.
As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an essential part of the process. A 2021 National Association of Realtors report showed 97% of homebuyers used online websites when searching for a home in the United States.
Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Los Angeles using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Los Angeles from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q4 2022.
Canva
#10. Sacramento, CA
– View share: 2.7%
– Views to own market: 44.6%
– Views to other markets within own state: 14.2%
– Views to markets within other states: 41.2%
Jon Bilous. // Shutterstock
#9. Oxnard, CA
– View share: 2.8%
– Views to own market: 37.3%
– Views to other markets within own state: 23.6%
– Views to markets within other states: 39.1%
Uladzik Kryhin // Shutterstock
#8. San Jose, CA
– View share: 2.8%
– Views to own market: 10.7%
– Views to other markets within own state: 51.5%
– Views to markets within other states: 37.8%
Orhan Cam // Shutterstock
#7. Washington, D.C.
– View share: 3.0%
– Views to own market: 14.3%
– Views to other markets within own state: 5.6%
– Views to markets within other states: 80.0%
Canva
#6. Dallas, TX
– View share: 3.0%
– Views to own market: 44.8%
– Views to other markets within own state: 23.9%
– Views to markets within other states: 31.3%
Canva
#5. Sacramento, CA
– View share: 4.4%
– Views to own market: 21.2%
– Views to other markets within own state: 27.7%
– Views to markets within other states: 51.0%
Nate Hovee // Shutterstock
#4. Phoenix, AZ
– View share: 5.9%
– Views to own market: 33.3%
– Views to other markets within own state: 11.0%
– Views to markets within other states: 55.7%
marchello74 // Shutterstock
#3. Chicago, IL
– View share: 6.1%
– Views to own market: 23.5%
– Views to other markets within own state: 5.7%
– Views to markets within other states: 70.7%
Thiago Leite // Shutterstock
#2. New York, NY
– View share: 7.8%
– Views to own market: 22.5%
– Views to other markets within own state: 6.6%
– Views to markets within other states: 70.9%
Canva
#1. Riverside, CA
– View share: 13.9%
– Views to own market: 45.4%
– Views to other markets within own state: 17.6%
– Views to markets within other states: 37.0%