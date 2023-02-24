

People from these metros are looking to buy homes in Los Angeles

Are Californians and East Coast residents eyeing a move to your metro area?

The number of homes on the market is well below pre-pandemic levels nationwide, and that scarcity is keeping home prices elevated even as sales have slowed in the past year.

As Americans navigate an ever-complicated market, online house hunting has become an essential part of the process. A 2021 National Association of Realtors report showed 97% of homebuyers used online websites when searching for a home in the United States.

Stacker compiled statistics about people in cities looking to buy homes in Los Angeles using cross-market demand data from Realtor.com. View share is the percentage of views to Los Angeles from each respective metro. Cross-market demand statistics are as of Q4 2022.

#10. Sacramento, CA

– View share: 2.7%

– Views to own market: 44.6%

– Views to other markets within own state: 14.2%

– Views to markets within other states: 41.2%



#9. Oxnard, CA

– View share: 2.8%

– Views to own market: 37.3%

– Views to other markets within own state: 23.6%

– Views to markets within other states: 39.1%



#8. San Jose, CA

– View share: 2.8%

– Views to own market: 10.7%

– Views to other markets within own state: 51.5%

– Views to markets within other states: 37.8%



#7. Washington, D.C.

– View share: 3.0%

– Views to own market: 14.3%

– Views to other markets within own state: 5.6%

– Views to markets within other states: 80.0%



#6. Dallas, TX

– View share: 3.0%

– Views to own market: 44.8%

– Views to other markets within own state: 23.9%

– Views to markets within other states: 31.3%



#5. Sacramento, CA

– View share: 4.4%

– Views to own market: 21.2%

– Views to other markets within own state: 27.7%

– Views to markets within other states: 51.0%



#4. Phoenix, AZ

– View share: 5.9%

– Views to own market: 33.3%

– Views to other markets within own state: 11.0%

– Views to markets within other states: 55.7%



#3. Chicago, IL

– View share: 6.1%

– Views to own market: 23.5%

– Views to other markets within own state: 5.7%

– Views to markets within other states: 70.7%



#2. New York, NY

– View share: 7.8%

– Views to own market: 22.5%

– Views to other markets within own state: 6.6%

– Views to markets within other states: 70.9%



#1. Riverside, CA

– View share: 13.9%

– Views to own market: 45.4%

– Views to other markets within own state: 17.6%

– Views to markets within other states: 37.0%