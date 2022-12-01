Highest-paying business jobs in Los Angeles
Highest-paying business jobs in Los Angeles
Stacker compiled a list of the highest paying business jobs in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA metro area using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Jobs the BLS lists as “business and financial operations occupations” were included. Keep reading to discover the highest paying business jobs in your city.
#27. Tax preparers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $57,060
– #32 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: data not available
National
– Annual mean salary: $51,080
– Employment: 83,190
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Anchorage, AK ($81,880)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($79,470)
— Denver-Aurora-Lakewood, CO ($73,170)
#26. Credit counselors
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $59,620
– #15 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 700
National
– Annual mean salary: $50,430
– Employment: 31,230
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Durham-Chapel Hill, NC ($74,570)
— Lincoln, NE ($69,990)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($66,410)
#25. Meeting, convention, and event planners
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $65,010
– #14 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 4,620
National
– Annual mean salary: $57,850
– Employment: 98,150
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($82,140)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($79,790)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,740)
#24. Fundraisers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $69,570
– #29 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,390
National
– Annual mean salary: $64,870
– Employment: 82,080
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($91,460)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($86,070)
— Salinas, CA ($83,760)
#23. Cost estimators
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $74,610
– #83 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 9,200
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,740
– Employment: 208,950
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($104,660)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($99,450)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,550)
#22. Training and development specialists
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $75,000
– #37 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 10,210
National
– Annual mean salary: $67,620
– Employment: 336,030
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($111,580)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($94,720)
— Decatur, AL ($94,650)
#21. Insurance appraisers, auto damage
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $76,480
– #8 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 500
National
– Annual mean salary: $68,180
– Employment: 11,430
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Salt Lake City, UT ($89,810)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($86,970)
— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($86,050)
#20. Market research analysts and marketing specialists
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $76,770
– #24 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 38,240
National
– Annual mean salary: $76,080
– Employment: 727,540
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($119,180)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($108,370)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($99,510)
#19. Loan officers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $77,260
– #185 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 15,280
National
– Annual mean salary: $80,570
– Employment: 340,170
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($111,830)
— Bend-Redmond, OR ($106,290)
— Wilmington, NC ($104,930)
#18. Human resources specialists
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $77,290
– #20 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 29,260
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,720
– Employment: 740,830
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($102,590)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($95,460)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($91,400)
#17. Compensation, benefits, and job analysis specialists
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $77,790
– #28 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,070
National
– Annual mean salary: $73,810
– Employment: 87,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,980)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($97,020)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($96,830)
#16. Claims adjusters, examiners, and investigators
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $79,230
– #25 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 8,740
National
– Annual mean salary: $70,960
– Employment: 278,140
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($104,350)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($95,200)
— Salinas, CA ($90,800)
#15. Labor relations specialists
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $81,890
– #45 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 2,810
National
– Annual mean salary: $77,070
– Employment: 63,810
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Urban Honolulu, HI ($104,620)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($98,470)
— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($97,520)
#14. Compliance officers
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $84,390
– #23 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 14,820
National
– Annual mean salary: $75,810
– Employment: 334,340
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($103,650)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($99,460)
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($96,030)
#13. Logisticians
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $84,900
– #43 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 8,540
National
– Annual mean salary: $79,230
– Employment: 189,320
– Metros with highest average pay:
— California-Lexington Park, MD ($115,100)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($111,740)
— Kokomo, IN ($101,310)
#12. Insurance underwriters
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $86,000
– #31 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,030
National
– Annual mean salary: $79,940
– Employment: 107,690
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($121,000)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($108,990)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($103,150)
#11. Credit analysts
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $86,820
– #37 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 3,040
National
– Annual mean salary: $88,030
– Employment: 68,770
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($128,950)
— Danbury, CT ($121,560)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,860)
#10. Accountants and auditors
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $89,700
– #17 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 59,470
National
– Annual mean salary: $83,980
– Employment: 1,318,550
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($112,830)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($109,330)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,540)
#9. Tax examiners and collectors, and revenue agents
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $95,560
– #6 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,260
National
– Annual mean salary: $63,200
– Employment: 52,270
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Stockton-Lodi, CA ($102,470)
— Vallejo-Fairfield, CA ($99,710)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($98,850)
#8. Financial and investment analysts
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $97,150
– #57 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 11,760
National
– Annual mean salary: $103,020
– Employment: 291,880
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($135,620)
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($133,640)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($132,820)
#7. Financial examiners
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $98,290
– #22 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,470
National
– Annual mean salary: $96,180
– Employment: 60,750
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($128,280)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($125,590)
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($124,070)
#6. Budget analysts
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $98,640
– #8 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,400
National
– Annual mean salary: $84,240
– Employment: 47,440
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($114,670)
— Iowa City, IA ($108,870)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($106,380)
#5. Project management specialists
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $101,600
– #37 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 28,480
National
– Annual mean salary: $98,420
– Employment: 743,860
– Metros with highest average pay:
— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($133,950)
— Birmingham-Hoover, AL ($130,250)
— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($125,330)
#4. Management analysts
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $106,630
– #30 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 32,160
National
– Annual mean salary: $100,530
– Employment: 768,450
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Dothan, AL ($135,020)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($127,320)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($125,250)
#3. Financial risk specialists
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $112,050
– #15 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 1,330
National
– Annual mean salary: $110,610
– Employment: 54,320
– Metros with highest average pay:
— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($146,590)
— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($141,890)
— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($141,590)
#2. Personal financial advisors
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $114,660
– #141 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 13,840
National
– Annual mean salary: $119,960
– Employment: 263,030
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Barnstable Town, MA ($172,780)
— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($161,010)
— East Stroudsburg, PA ($158,790)
#1. Agents and business managers of artists, performers, and athletes
Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA
– Annual mean salary: $132,660
– #1 highest pay among all metros
– Employment: 5,440
National
– Annual mean salary: $116,410
– Employment: 12,480
– Metros with highest average pay:
— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($132,660)
— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($131,780)
— Tampa-St. Petersburg-Clearwater, FL ($131,330)