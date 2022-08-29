

Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

Highest and lowest paying education jobs in Los Angeles

Whether you picture hard-working teachers buying school supplies for their students or genius professors shaping future leaders, it’s fair to say education encompasses a wide variety of jobs. So much so that there’s room to specialize and pursue your passion.

Historically, teachers’ pay is a rather contentious topic. The average teacher salary is about $2,000 less than a decade ago after adjusting for inflation. Despite this, many of these jobs are rewarding in more ways than one. In other words, education can be very lucrative—particularly within specialty fields.

Stacker compiled a list of the highest and lowest paying education jobs in Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA using data from the Bureau of Labor Statistics. Jobs are ranked by 2021 annual mean wage. Keep reading to discover the highest and lowest paying education jobs in your city.

You may also like: Highest paying jobs in Los Angeles for high school graduates



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#54. Tutors

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $39,080

– #135 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 16,550

National

– Annual mean salary: $41,780

– Employment: 147,100

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Pittsfield, MA ($82,910)

— Santa Fe, NM ($68,440)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($60,110)



Paul.J.West // Shutterstock

#53. Teaching assistants, except postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $40,510

– #9 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 42,770

National

– Annual mean salary: $31,760

– Employment: 1,187,270

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($46,390)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($45,080)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($42,820)



Pixabay

#52. Teaching assistants, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $40,670

– #55 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,800

National

– Annual mean salary: $41,170

– Employment: 121,290

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Arecibo, PR ($62,080)

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($59,560)

— Bridgeport-Stamford-Norwalk, CT ($59,380)



CHRISTOF STACHE // Getty Images

#51. Preschool teachers, except special education

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $41,650

– #44 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 16,260

National

– Annual mean salary: $36,460

– Employment: 391,670

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($49,990)

— Ocean City, NJ ($49,720)

— Vineland-Bridgeton, NJ ($49,560)



Unsplash

#50. Library technicians

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $45,170

– #52 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,480

National

– Annual mean salary: $39,070

– Employment: 73,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Olympia-Tumwater, WA ($61,740)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($59,950)

— Napa, CA ($57,890)

You may also like: Highest-rated cheap eats in Los Angeles, according to Tripadvisor



Education Images // Getty Images

#49. Substitute teachers, short-term

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $45,990

– #37 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 22,190

National

– Annual mean salary: $38,410

– Employment: 374,620

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Prescott, AZ ($64,310)

— Appleton, WI ($63,310)

— Lakeland-Winter Haven, FL ($58,770)



StockphotoVideo // Shutterstock

#48. Museum technicians and conservators

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $54,550

– #14 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 350

National

– Annual mean salary: $52,030

– Employment: 10,960

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($79,670)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($73,740)

— Boston-Cambridge-Nashua, MA-NH ($68,180)



Brian S. Hagberg // Wikimedia Commons

#47. Self-enrichment teachers

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $56,330

– #16 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 11,170

National

– Annual mean salary: $49,230

– Employment: 216,910

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($70,350)

— Kahului-Wailuku-Lahaina, HI ($66,650)

— Utica-Rome, NY ($63,470)



Jeff Reed // flickr

#46. Archivists

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $58,100

– #22 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 370

National

– Annual mean salary: $61,880

– Employment: 6,120

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($84,080)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($79,270)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($75,800)



Simon Fraser Universtiy // flickr

#45. Instructional coordinators

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $73,850

– #98 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 4,320

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,560

– Employment: 184,740

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salem, OR ($93,890)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($93,760)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($91,430)

You may also like: Highest-rated breakfast restaurants in Los Angeles, according to Tripadvisor



Marcwathieu // Wikimedia Commons

#44. Curators

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $77,090

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,880

– Employment: 11,030

– Metros with highest average pay:

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($96,990)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($94,020)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($86,680)



DGLimages // Shutterstock

#43. Special education teachers, kindergarten and elementary school

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $77,430

– #42 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,080

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,090

– Employment: 187,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Salinas, CA ($102,210)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,730)

— Chico, CA ($88,430)



Fabrice Florin // flickr

#42. Education teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $83,900

– #25 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,980

National

– Annual mean salary: $76,990

– Employment: 58,780

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($119,140)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($112,130)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($110,160)



GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#41. Librarians and media collections specialists

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $84,790

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,540

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,180

– Employment: 127,790

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($94,230)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,990)

— Kennewick-Richland, WA ($89,220)



industryviews // Shutterstock

#40. Career/technical education teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $86,940

– #8 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,720

National

– Annual mean salary: $63,130

– Employment: 105,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Santa Rosa, CA ($116,850)

— Champaign-Urbana, IL ($97,110)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($95,200)

You may also like: Highest-rated pizza restaurants in Los Angeles, according to Tripadvisor



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#39. Adult basic education, adult secondary education, and english as a second language instructors

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $87,570

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,440

National

– Annual mean salary: $60,650

– Employment: 38,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Portland-Vancouver-Hillsboro, OR-WA ($96,640)

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($89,740)



The Boston Globe // Getty Images

#38. Elementary school teachers, except special education

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $88,320

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 49,260

National

– Annual mean salary: $67,080

– Employment: 1,329,280

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Oxnard-Thousand Oaks-Ventura, CA ($92,860)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($91,430)

— Salinas, CA ($91,280)



Canva

#37. Special education teachers, middle school

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $90,630

– #6 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,700

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,860

– Employment: 79,070

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($117,940)

— Worcester, MA-CT ($94,630)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($94,140)



Martynova Anna // Shutterstock

#36. Career/technical education teachers, middle school

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $92,790

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: data not available

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,410

– Employment: 11,840

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Fresno, CA ($139,720)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($97,750)

— Seattle-Tacoma-Bellevue, WA ($93,790)



Lopolo // Shutterstock

#35. Middle school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $93,910

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 11,860

National

– Annual mean salary: $66,880

– Employment: 592,000

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Bakersfield, CA ($109,060)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($107,280)

— Yuba City, CA ($94,480)

You may also like: Highest-rated things to do in Los Angeles, according to Tripadvisor



Iam_Anupong // Shutterstock

#34. Kindergarten teachers, except special education

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $95,420

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 3,730

National

– Annual mean salary: $64,490

– Employment: 120,730

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($95,420)

— Kingston, NY ($92,160)

— Salinas, CA ($90,490)



B Brown // Shutterstock

#33. Secondary school teachers, except special and career/technical education

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $96,660

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 25,220

National

– Annual mean salary: $69,530

– Employment: 1,020,240

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($104,010)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($101,980)

— Bakersfield, CA ($97,490)



Photographee.eu // Shutterstock

#32. Special education teachers, secondary school

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $103,540

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,450

National

– Annual mean salary: $70,100

– Employment: 145,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($110,320)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($106,590)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($103,540)



industryviews // Shutterstock

#31. Career/technical education teachers, secondary school

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $107,720

– #7 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,010

National

– Annual mean salary: $68,960

– Employment: 84,360

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,160)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($121,490)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($115,060)



Suzannekweiss // Wikimedia Commons

#30. Nursing instructors and teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $109,310

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,530

National

– Annual mean salary: $82,040

– Employment: 68,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($146,700)

— Charlottesville, VA ($109,450)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($109,310)

You may also like: Zip codes with the most expensive homes in Los Angeles metro area



NNSA // Flickr

#29. Law teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $123,520

– #17 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 580

National

– Annual mean salary: $130,820

– Employment: 14,110

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Minneapolis-St. Paul-Bloomington, MN-WI ($165,990)

— Atlanta-Sandy Springs-Roswell, GA ($152,750)

— Chicago-Naperville-Elgin, IL-IN-WI ($152,190)



I. Noyan Yilmaz // // Shutterstock

#28. Environmental science teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $126,820

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $92,210

– Employment: 5,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ann Arbor, MI ($133,560)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($126,820)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($120,840)



Canva

#27. Health specialties teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $126,950

– #43 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,780

National

– Annual mean salary: $133,310

– Employment: 191,830

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Hartford-West Hartford-East Hartford, CT ($226,440)

— Jackson, MS ($202,690)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($183,250)



Matej Kastelic // Shutterstock

#26. Business teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $131,260

– #10 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,130

National

– Annual mean salary: $105,720

– Employment: 79,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($175,640)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($175,080)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($154,600)



Kenny Holston // flickr

#25. Recreation and fitness studies teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $136,830

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 860

National

– Annual mean salary: $79,080

– Employment: 13,860

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($136,830)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($123,660)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($121,590)

You may also like: Metros sending the most people to Los Angeles



Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#24. Anthropology and archeology teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $137,640

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 220

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,110

– Employment: 5,010

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($137,640)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($130,530)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($128,760)



uroburos // pixabay

#23. Geography teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $140,130

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 70

National

– Annual mean salary: $88,150

– Employment: 3,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($140,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($122,200)

— Washington-Arlington-Alexandria, DC-VA-MD-WV ($116,120)



Lucky Business // Shutterstock

#22. Chemistry teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $140,550

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 550

National

– Annual mean salary: $94,060

– Employment: 20,260

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($140,550)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($136,870)

— Salt Lake City, UT ($135,160)



Fae // Wikimedia Commons

#21. Psychology teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $141,130

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,130

National

– Annual mean salary: $88,390

– Employment: 36,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($141,130)

— Iowa City, IA ($131,770)

— Ann Arbor, MI ($117,020)



Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#20. Physics teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $142,450

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 230

National

– Annual mean salary: $99,480

– Employment: 12,460

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($148,140)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($144,580)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($142,450)

You may also like: Highest-rated Italian restaurants in Los Angeles, according to Tripadvisor



Tulane Public Relations // Wikimedia Commons

#19. Sociology teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $143,100

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $87,850

– Employment: 12,550

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($143,100)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($139,630)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($119,830)



Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#18. Computer science teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $143,950

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 650

National

– Annual mean salary: $89,610

– Employment: 37,600

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($152,280)

— Auburn-Opelika, AL ($145,360)

— Tuscaloosa, AL ($144,170)



COD Newsroom // Flickr

#17. English language and literature teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $145,980

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 2,280

National

– Annual mean salary: $82,680

– Employment: 58,480

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($162,660)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($145,980)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($132,320)



University of the Fraser Valley // flickr

#16. Philosophy and religion teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $147,650

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 750

National

– Annual mean salary: $88,260

– Employment: 20,850

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($147,650)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($129,190)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($127,730)



GaudiLab // Shutterstock

#15. Engineering teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $147,720

– #5 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 700

National

– Annual mean salary: $115,590

– Employment: 35,440

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ann Arbor, MI ($157,030)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($154,130)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($153,050)

You may also like: Highest-rated Chinese restaurants in Los Angeles, according to Tripadvisor



Irina.stelea // Wikimedia Commons

#14. History teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $148,420

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 410

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,460

– Employment: 18,590

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($148,420)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($129,020)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($126,560)



Pressmaster // Shutterstock

#13. Art, drama, and music teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $148,680

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 6,110

National

– Annual mean salary: $86,240

– Employment: 94,720

– Metros with highest average pay:

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($180,910)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($160,360)

— Bakersfield, CA ($151,060)



Shane Global // flickr

#12. Foreign language and literature teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $149,170

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 520

National

– Annual mean salary: $82,990

– Employment: 19,640

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($149,170)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($130,560)

— San Jose-Sunnyvale-Santa Clara, CA ($129,250)



Simon Fraser Universtiy // flickr

#11. Communications teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $149,400

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,090

National

– Annual mean salary: $84,580

– Employment: 27,330

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($149,400)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($127,260)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($124,320)



ESB Professional // Shutterstock

#10. Atmospheric, earth, marine, and space sciences teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $149,790

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 440

National

– Annual mean salary: $102,840

– Employment: 10,250

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,120)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($149,790)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($147,770)

You may also like: Highest-rated brunch restaurants in Los Angeles, according to Tripadvisor



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#9. Political science teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $150,290

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 260

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,980

– Employment: 14,060

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Ann Arbor, MI ($155,350)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($150,290)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($140,340)



Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#8. Biological science teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $150,650

– #4 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,070

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,710

– Employment: 47,690

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Little Rock-North Little Rock-Conway, AR ($181,560)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($166,470)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($152,140)



Florida Fish and Wildlife // flickr

#7. Criminal justice and law enforcement teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $152,830

– #2 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 640

National

– Annual mean salary: $81,730

– Employment: 13,790

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($161,540)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($152,830)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($132,020)



Monica Volpin // pixabay

#6. Library science teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $154,890

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 140

National

– Annual mean salary: $80,850

– Employment: 4,330

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($154,890)

— Tuscaloosa, AL ($104,810)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($102,320)



Jacob Lund // Shutterstock

#5. Architecture teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $155,970

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 60

National

– Annual mean salary: $98,600

– Employment: 5,950

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($155,970)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($144,550)

— New York-Newark-Jersey City, NY-NJ-PA ($142,180)

You may also like: Where people in Los Angeles are moving to most



Gorodenkoff // Shutterstock

#4. Mathematical science teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $157,340

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 1,730

National

– Annual mean salary: $87,980

– Employment: 44,140

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($157,340)

— Visalia-Porterville, CA ($149,220)

— Riverside-San Bernardino-Ontario, CA ($138,090)



Canva

#3. Family and consumer sciences teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $157,890

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 200

National

– Annual mean salary: $93,230

– Employment: 2,730

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($157,890)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($140,800)

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($139,060)



Monkey Business Images // Shutterstock

#2. Area, ethnic, and cultural studies teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $160,290

– #1 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 300

National

– Annual mean salary: $91,680

– Employment: 9,040

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($160,290)

— San Francisco-Oakland-Hayward, CA ($137,790)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($119,510)



Syda Productions // Shutterstock

#1. Economics teachers, postsecondary

Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA

– Annual mean salary: $172,600

– #3 highest pay among all metros

– Employment: 290

National

– Annual mean salary: $124,090

– Employment: 11,790

– Metros with highest average pay:

— Sacramento–Roseville–Arden-Arcade, CA ($180,550)

— San Diego-Carlsbad, CA ($180,490)

— Los Angeles-Long Beach-Anaheim, CA ($172,600)