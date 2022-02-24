USC Trojans’ highest NFL draft picks since 1970



USC Trojans’ highest NFL draft picks

While most colleges and universities field a football team as part of its general athletics program, there are some for which football is more than merely a sport—it’s akin almost to a religion. Devotion to the team and its colors is as important to that school’s culture as a religious icon is to a believer. These programs actively scout and recruit notable high school players, and are in turn rigorously applied to by matriculating seniors eager to make a name for themselves at the collegiate level.

Among the href=’https://tiptop25.com/topcolleges_all_time.html’>most notable college football empires are Notre Dame, the universities of Alabama, Michigan, Texas, Nebraska, and Oklahoma, Penn State, Ohio State—the list goes on and on.

But for every touchstone football school, there is an outlier that has produced some of the most successful and cherished players in the game. Think Jackson State, which gave us “Sweetness” himself, Hall of Fame running back Walter Payton. Or Mississippi Valley State, which yielded 3-time Super Bowl champion and #1 Player in NFL History, as voted by the NFL Network, ‘49ers wide receiver Jerry Rice.

Each year, the college draft serves as a source of renewal to professional football and a testament to the quality of college programs nationwide. With the 2022 NFL draft set to take place April 28-30 in Las Vegas, Stacker compiled a list of the highest NFL draft picks from the USC Trojans using data from Pro Football Reference. Ties were broken by the most recent year drafted.

#20. Charle Young (TE)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #6 overall in 1973

– Drafted by: Philadelphia Eagles

– Years as a starter in NFL: 10 (3 Pro Bowls)

#19. Leonard Williams (DE)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #6 overall in 2015

– Drafted by: NY Jets

– Years as a starter in NFL: 6 (1 Pro Bowls)

#18. Mark Carrier (DB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #6 overall in 1990

– Drafted by: Chicago Bears

– Years as a starter in NFL: 11 (3 Pro Bowls)

#17. Al Cowlings (DE)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #5 overall in 1970

– Drafted by: Buffalo Bills

– Years as a starter in NFL: 5 (0 Pro Bowls)

#16. Duane Bickett (LB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #5 overall in 1985

– Drafted by: Indianapolis Colts

– Years as a starter in NFL: 9 (1 Pro Bowls)

#15. Junior Seau (LB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #5 overall in 1990

– Drafted by: San Diego Chargers

– Years as a starter in NFL: 16 (12 Pro Bowls)

#14. Mark Sanchez (QB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #5 overall in 2009

– Drafted by: NY Jets

– Years as a starter in NFL: 4 (0 Pro Bowls)

#13. Gary Jeter (DE)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #5 overall in 1977

– Drafted by: NY Giants

– Years as a starter in NFL: 3 (0 Pro Bowls)

#12. Willie McGinest (DE)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #4 overall in 1994

– Drafted by: New England Patriots

– Years as a starter in NFL: 13 (2 Pro Bowls)

#11. Matt Kalil (T)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #4 overall in 2012

– Drafted by: Minnesota Vikings

– Years as a starter in NFL: 5 (1 Pro Bowls)

#10. Marvin Powell (T)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #4 overall in 1977

– Drafted by: NY Jets

– Years as a starter in NFL: 9 (5 Pro Bowls)

#9. Anthony Munoz (T)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #3 overall in 1980

– Drafted by: Cincinnati Bengals

– Years as a starter in NFL: 12 (11 Pro Bowls)

#8. Sam Darnold (QB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #3 overall in 2018

– Drafted by: NY Jets

– Years as a starter in NFL: 4 (0 Pro Bowls)

#7. Chip Banks (LB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #3 overall in 1982

– Drafted by: Cleveland Browns

– Years as a starter in NFL: 10 (4 Pro Bowls)

#6. Tony Boselli (T)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #2 overall in 1995

– Drafted by: Jacksonville Jaguars

– Years as a starter in NFL: 6 (5 Pro Bowls)

#5. Reggie Bush (RB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #2 overall in 2006

– Drafted by: New Orleans Saints

– Years as a starter in NFL: 8 (0 Pro Bowls)

#4. Darrell Russell (DT)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #2 overall in 1997

– Drafted by: Oakland Raiders

– Years as a starter in NFL: 5 (2 Pro Bowls)

#3. Keyshawn Johnson (WR)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #1 overall in 1996

– Drafted by: NY Jets

– Years as a starter in NFL: 11 (3 Pro Bowls)

#2. Carson Palmer (QB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #1 overall in 2003

– Drafted by: Cincinnati Bengals

– Years as a starter in NFL: 12 (3 Pro Bowls)

#1. Ricky Bell (RB)

– Draft pick: Round 1, #1 overall in 1977

– Drafted by: Tampa Bay Buccaneers

– Years as a starter in NFL: 4 (0 Pro Bowls)