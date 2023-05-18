States where the most households own more than the typical 2 vehicles
debr22pics // Shutterstock
States where the most households own more than the typical 2 vehicles
Two cars parked in a driveway.
If you are one of the millions of Americans who commutes to work every day or otherwise relies on a car to get around, you are among the majority. Most Americans have access to at least one vehicle, and in fact, the average American household owns two. Around 8% of Americans don’t own any vehicles, while two is most common, and 1 in 5 households owns three or more vehicles, according to Census Bureau data.
Stacker ranked states which had the largest portion of households that own more than the typical two vehicles using Census Bureau data from 2021, the most recent data available.
Whether your household has more than one vehicle depends in part on where you live. For instance, the states where the largest portions of the public own three or more vehicles are what some people call “flyover” states and mountainous regions of the U.S., where other forms of transportation are likely not as easily accessible.
Similarly, rural areas tend to have a higher percentage of these many-vehicle-owning households. For this list, Stacker used Census Bureau data on metropolitan and nonmetropolitan areas to determine the percentage of eligible households located in urban and rural areas, respectively. Percentages do not add to 100 because some of the population live in areas defined as mixed metropolitan by the Census Bureau.
Owning a vehicle is not cheap, so it’s no surprise that households that own three or more vehicles also tend to boast above-average household incomes.
Stacker
Mountainous states lead the U.S. in vehicle ownership by household
A map of U.S. states colored in by which states have the most households that own more than two vehicles. Plains states and mountainous states are colored the darkest. California also measures high.
Among states with the largest concentration of households with many vehicles, so-called “flyover” states top the list. These central states—which have fewer inhabitants than the East and West Coasts—are called “flyovers” due to the high number of cross-country flights that pass over them.
There are likely several factors that led to this, including more limited access to alternative forms of transportation, a larger rural population, and greater average household size.
Alan Budman // Shutterstock
51. District of Columbia
Driveway view of the stone facade of a house with two cars facing in different directions.
– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 4.04%
– Those households’ median income: $210,000
4% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
Data not available about how many rural households have more than 2 vehicles
ND700 // Shutterstock
50. New York
Modern residential houses with cars in the driveway.
– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 14.32%
– Those households’ median income: $141,800
13% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
18% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Civdis // Shutterstock
49. Florida
House in Florida on a Sunny Day.
– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 16.71%
– Those households’ median income: $109,100
16% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
21% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
rSnapshotPhotos // Shutterstock
48. Louisiana
Suburban Ranch home with parked cars in the driveway.
– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 17.10%
– Those households’ median income: $98,000
16% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
21% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
rSnapshotPhotos // Shutterstock
47. Massachusetts
Country home with two cars in driveway on a sunny blue sky day.
– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 17.60%
– Those households’ median income: $162,000
17% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
Data not available about how many rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Imagenet // Shutterstock
46. Rhode Island
Main entrance of residential house with car and truck parked on concrete driveway in front.
– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 18.29%
– Those households’ median income: $134,000
18% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
Data not available about how many rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Yauhen_D // Shutterstock
45. New Jersey
Tesla Model X P90D and 75D on a parking lot.
– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 19.93%
– Those households’ median income: $160,000
20% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
Data not available about how many rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Bilanol // Shutterstock
44. Illinois
City traffic with many cars parked in line on street side.
– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 20.01%
– Those households’ median income: $116,000
18% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
25% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Imagenet // Shutterstock
43. Vermont
Brand new farmer’s house with car parked on driveway in front.
– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 20.07%
– Those households’ median income: $115,000
19% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
20% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
David Smart // Shutterstock
42. Delaware
Door, house, and car keys hanging on hooks on a wall.
– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 20.26%
– Those households’ median income: $116,300
20% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
Data not available about how many rural households have more than 2 vehicles
SKT Studio // Shutterstock
41. Maine
Close-up front of new silver car parking on the asphalt road.
– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 20.75%
– Those households’ median income: $105,000
21% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
21% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Alizada Studios // Shutterstock
40. West Virginia
View with cars and people on a cloudy day.
– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 20.86%
– Those households’ median income: $96,000
17% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
22% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Christian Hinkle // Shutterstock
39. Pennsylvania
Aerial of the Small Town surrounded by farmland in Shrewsbury, Pennsylvania.
– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 21.10%
– Those households’ median income: $115,650
20% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
24% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Bilanol // Shutterstock
38. Michigan
Car parked in front of wide garage double door on concrete driveway.
– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 21.25%
– Those households’ median income: $108,900
21% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
22% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Miro Vrlik Photography // Shutterstock
37. Connecticut
Traffic on Post road in Westport, Connecticut.
– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 21.30%
– Those households’ median income: $153,000
21% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
24% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
oksana.perkins // Shutterstock
36. Alaska
Yellow van on street of Hyder, Alaska.
– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 21.36%
– Those households’ median income: $135,300
23% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
9% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
trekandshoot // Shutterstock
35. Nevada
Aerial view of Summerlin streets and homes in suburban Las Vegas, Nevada.
– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 22.21%
– Those households’ median income: $112,700
21% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
35% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Denise Kappa // Shutterstock
34. Ohio
An American Ohio suburban home with one car in the driveway.
– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 22.22%
– Those households’ median income: $105,200
21% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
28% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Allison J. Hahn // Shutterstock
33. Arizona
Aerial of a neighborhood in Phoenix.
– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 22.25%
– Those households’ median income: $110,500
22% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
24% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
tokar // Shutterstock
32. Maryland
Aerial view of classic upper middle class neighborhood street in Maryland.
– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 22.99%
– Those households’ median income: $152,000
23% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
Data not available about how many rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Roschetzky Photography // Shutterstock
31. Texas
Aerial drone view of the Brushy Creek neighborhood in Austin suburb of Round Rock.
– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 23.10%
– Those households’ median income: $107,000
22% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
23% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Rise Up Aerial // Shutterstock
30. New Hampshire
Bramber Green Neighborhood in Greenland, New Hampshire.
– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 23.92%
– Those households’ median income: $137,100
23% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
24% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
TLF Images // Shutterstock
29. Mississippi
Vintage car parkerd in front of a wood house in the city of Vicksburg.
– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 24.06%
– Those households’ median income: $87,200
24% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
24% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Kristi Blokhin // Shutterstock
28. South Carolina
Downtown with people walking and cars parked on road.
– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 24.07%
– Those households’ median income: $95,000
23% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
24% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
anthony heflin // Shutterstock
27. Kentucky
Horse Farm, Kentucky Bluegrass.
– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 24.17%
– Those households’ median income: $94,300
20% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
25% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
K.E.V // Shutterstock
26. Indiana
Key holder with keys hanging on the wall.
– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 24.33%
– Those households’ median income: $99,000
22% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
28% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
shuttersv // Shutterstock
25. Arkansas
Street view of downtown Bentonville.
– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 24.49%
– Those households’ median income: $85,000
24% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
26% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Sabrina Janelle Gordon // Shutterstock
24. Missouri
St. Louis, Missouri street with colorful historic homes during the winter.
– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 24.65%
– Those households’ median income: $99,400
22% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
28% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Gorloff-KV // Shutterstock
23. Georgia
Suburban modern car and ATV in double garage interior.
– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 24.96%
– Those households’ median income: $104,700
23% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
27% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
lumen-digital // Shutterstock
22. Oklahoma
Cars for sale parked in a row.
– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 25.26%
– Those households’ median income: $89,000
22% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
28% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Stephanie Braconnier // Shutterstock
21. Oregon
Residential neighborhood with parked cars and beautiful homes.
– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 25.37%
– Those households’ median income: $110,000
24% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
35% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Alexandre G. ROSA // Shutterstock
20. Hawaii
Aerial view of the rooftops of the Hawaii Kai residential neighborhood.
– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 25.53%
– Those households’ median income: $157,500
24% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
27% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
turtix // Shutterstock
19. New Mexico
Albuquerque residential suburbs, New Mexico.
– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 25.83%
– Those households’ median income: $91,400
25% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
28% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Bilanol // Shutterstock
18. North Carolina
Top-down aerial view of a house with red roof and yard with two parked new cars.
– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 25.88%
– Those households’ median income: $97,000
24% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
28% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
ADLC // Shutterstock
17. California
Aerial shot from above of Los Angeles neighborhood.
– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 26.33%
– Those households’ median income: $129,000
26% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
29% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Gorloff-KV // Shutterstock
16. Tennessee
Home garage with two vehicles, interior.
– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 26.62%
– Those households’ median income: $97,000
24% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
30% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Foolish Productions // Shutterstock
15. Virginia
Morning Sun in a Suburban Virginia Neighborhood.
– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 26.80%
– Those households’ median income: $125,000
24% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
31% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
James Meyer // Shutterstock
14. Wisconsin
Aerial of a neighborhood in Bayview, Wisconsin.
– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 26.88%
– Those households’ median income: $105,100
22% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
29% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Kevin Ruck // Shutterstock
13. Alabama
Downtown Montgomery, Alabama skyline.
– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 26.93%
– Those households’ median income: $92,000
26% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
31% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Ann Cantelow // Shutterstock
12. Colorado
Suburban street scene with cars parked on street.
– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 27.01%
– Those households’ median income: $124,700
26% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
33% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Bilanol // Shutterstock
11. Washington
Car parked in front of wide garage double door.
– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 27.98%
– Those households’ median income: $124,000
27% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
31% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
SkunkChunk // Shutterstock
10. Kansas
Keychain on key hook with front door in background.
– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 28.69%
– Those households’ median income: $97,900
24% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
32% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Allison J. Hahn // Shutterstock
9. Iowa
An aerial view of neighborhood development.
– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 28.93%
– Those households’ median income: $96,410
24% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
31% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Sandra Burm // Shutterstock
8. Minnesota
Street view of downtown stores and restaurants and cars parked alongside.
– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 29.97%
– Those households’ median income: $113,000
23% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
35% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
7. Nebraska
Aerial View of Lincoln, Nebraska.
– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 30.74%
– Those households’ median income: $100,000
21% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
38% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Jacob Boomsma // Shutterstock
6. South Dakota
Aerial View of Murdo, South Dakota.
– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 33.56%
– Those households’ median income: $95,300
23% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
33% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
GagliardiPhotography // Shutterstock
5. Wyoming
Panoramic aerial view of town and cars in Jackson Hole.
– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 33.58%
– Those households’ median income: $94,000
Data not available about how many urban households have more than 2 vehicles
35% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Charles Knowles // Shutterstock
4. Idaho
Large-sized homes line streets with cars in small town.
– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 34.47%
– Those households’ median income: $93,300
31% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
38% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Kirkam // Shutterstock
3. North Dakota
Aerial view of sunset over Fargo, North Dakota.
– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 34.84%
– Those households’ median income: $100,000
27% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
38% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Jason Finn // Shutterstock
2. Utah
Houses in a town in Utah valley.
– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 35.15%
– Those households’ median income: $122,100
34% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
37% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Jim Black // Shutterstock
1. Montana
A ranch somewhere in Montana nestled beneath majestic mountains.
– Share of households that own more than 2 vehicles: 36.45%
– Those households’ median income: $92,840
27% urban households have more than 2 vehicles
34% rural households have more than 2 vehicles
Data reporting by Dom DiFurio. Story editing by Jeff Inglis. Copy editing by Tim Bruns. Photo selection by Clarese Moller.