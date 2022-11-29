

Closest to the Hole Productions

The best (and worst) Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson movies

Dwayne Johnson in a scene from “Ballers”

1980s Hollywood was overflowing with action stars, with Bruce Willis, Mel Gibson, Kurt Russell, and Sly Stallone all household names. But then the action star well ran dry, and Hollywood set about finding a new, charismatic leading man who also looked like he could tear a phonebook in half.

Right around that moment, a handsome ex-football player was discovered dominating the world of professional wrestling. Hollywood saw him and fell in love.

Since his first leading role in 2002’s “The Scorpion King,” Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson has starred in cartoons, comedies, cop movies, and oh-so-many action flicks. For a while, he was pigeonholed as an unlovable tough guy. But it soon became clear that his charisma made him impossible to root against: He was too lovable to be gritty. He then began to play against type, delivering some truly hilarious performances.

Over the course of two decades, starting with “The Mummy Returns,” Johnson has appeared in at lest 58 films. In the 2010s, he became Hollywood’s most bankable star (and highest-paid actor). Stacker compiled the definitive rankings of The Rock’s films, using an index of IMDb ratings and the Rotten Tomatoes Tomatometer. Data is current as of Nov. 8, 2022.

When he was still in a Speedo and knee pads, The Rock would check if the riotous crowd was with him by raising an eyebrow and asking, “Do you smell what the Rock is cooking?” Nowadays, with near-universal approval, he needs only look at the box office returns.

Allspark Pictures

#40. Jem and the Holograms (2015)

Stefanie Scott, Aubrey Peeples, and Hayley Kiyoko in a scene from “Jem and the Holograms”

– Stacker score: 31.5

– IMDb rating: 4.1

– Tomatometer: 22

Based on the 1980s cartoon of the same name, “Jem and the Holograms” tells the story of a teenage girl (Aubrey Peeples) whose song goes viral on YouTube, launching her and her siblings to superstardom.

The film was partially backed by Blumhouse (the ultra-successful horror production company behind “Get Out”), but was still a total flop. The Rock Johnson stretched his thespian muscles, appearing as a character named Dwayne Johnson.



Twentieth Century Fox

#39. Tooth Fairy (2010)

Dwayne Johnson in a scene from “Tooth Fairy”

– Stacker score: 33.5

– IMDb rating: 5

– Tomatometer: 17

In “Tooth Fairy,” Johnson plays a minor league hockey player nicknamed “The Tooth Fairy” due to his penchant for knocking out teeth. When he steals a dollar from under his girlfriend’s (Ashley Judd) kid’s pillow, he is given a supernatural summons to spend some time being the Tooth Fairy. This film feels much like “The Santa Clause” without the absolute strangeness and terrible sets.

The goal here was to use Johnson like films used to use Hulk Hogan—as a big, scary guy wearing a tutu—but The Rock has none of Hulk’s hateful underbelly, which makes the charm too obvious to be interesting.



John Wells Productions

#38. Doom (2005)

Razaaq Adoti, Richard Brake, Ben Daniels, Dwayne Johnson, Deobia Oparei, Karl Urban, Yao Chin, and Al Weaver in a scene from “Doom”

– Stacker score: 35

– IMDb rating: 5.2

– Tomatometer: 18

Based on one of the most popular video games ever made, director Andrzej Bartkowiak’s “Doom” follows a band of futuristic space marines fighting off a horde of creatures that have infested a research colony on Mars.

While the video game, first released in 1993, changed the first-person shooter landscape and has delivered genuine jump scares to players for decades, the film was a box office bust and was soon forgotten. Its first mistake was making Dwayne Johnson wear a uniform with sleeves.



Paramount Pictures

#37. Baywatch (2017)

Dwayne Johnson and Zac Efron in a scene from “Baywatch”

– Stacker score: 36

– IMDb rating: 5.5

– Tomatometer: 17

In the feature film in the franchise since 2003’s “Baywatch: Hawaiian Wedding,” this winking remake of the TV show stars Dwayne Johnson, Zac Efron, Priyanka Chopra, and Alexandra Daddario as the red-suited beauties lifeguarding at Emerald Bay.

In trailers, this film looked like it had a chance to recapture the reboot genius of “21 Jump Street,” but it fell short. The film ditched the campy charm of the original, which meant it had to deliver on genuine sidesplitting comedy. While Johnson and Efron are both hilarious, they are best when paired with a straight-up comedic actor.



Ilion Animation Studios

#36. Planet 51 (2009)

– Stacker score: 41.5

– IMDb rating: 6

– Tomatometer: 23

The premise for the animated movie “Planet 51” had potential: an astronaut (Dwayne Johnson) lands on a planet where little green men are living an idyllic 1950s suburban life that becomes disturbed by this strange human invader. While the plot could have been taken to interesting, allegorical places, viewers were instead treated to a planet’s worth of jokes that just don’t land.

Grindstone Entertainment Group

#35. Empire State (2013)

Dwayne Johnson and Lucky Johnson in a scene from “Empire State”

– Stacker score: 42.5

– IMDb rating: 5.2

– Tomatometer: 33

“Empire State” stars Liam Hemsworth and Michael Angarano as best friends trying to rob an armored car. But unfortunately for them, they were unaware that the NYPD employed a detective strong enough to bend steel, fast enough to catch a jackrabbit, and charming enough to sip tea with their grandmothers.



Paramount Pictures

#34. G.I. Joe: Retaliation (2013)

Dwayne Johnson and Channing Tatum in a scene from “G.I. Joe: Retaliation”

– Stacker score: 42.5

– IMDb rating: 5.7

– Tomatometer: 28

In the follow-up to 2009’s “G.I Joe: The Rise of Cobra,” the titular G.I. Joes must fight Cobra and their own government. In this fun but empty action sequel, Johnson was brought on to play Roadblock and stars alongside Bruce Willis and Channing Tatum.



Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

#33. Be Cool (2005)

– Stacker score: 43

– IMDb rating: 5.6

– Tomatometer: 30

The sequel to “Get Shorty,” “Be Cool” picks up the story of gangster-turned-Hollywood-producer Chili Palmer (John Travolta) as he attempts to move into the music industry.

While both films are based on novels by Elmore Leonard, the sequel is much less propulsive than the 1995 original. Still, this movie showed everyone how funny The Rock could be, as he steals every scene he’s in as a bodyguard who wants to be a star.



Bing Crosby Productions

#32. Walking Tall (2004)

– Stacker score: 44

– IMDb rating: 6.2

– Tomatometer: 26

A remake of the 1973 cult classic of the same name, “Walking Tall” tells the story of a retired special forces war veteran (Dwayne Johnson) who returns to his hometown looking for work only to find it overrun with gangsters and drugs. After getting elected sheriff, he works with his old friend (Johnny Knoxville) to fight the town into submission. While the film flirts with the goofy vibes of “Roadhouse,” Johnson is too good of an actor for it to become campy. So instead, it’s just gruesome fight scenes, some light moments, and far too much Johnny Knoxville.



Walt Disney Pictures

#31. The Game Plan (2007)

– Stacker score: 45

– IMDb rating: 6.1

– Tomatometer: 29

This is another entry in the series of The Rock playing parts that used to go to Hulk Hogan. This time, Johnson plays a star quarterback and playboy who discovers he has a 7-year-old daughter right as he’s at the peak of his career. Because Dwayne Johnson is one of the most charming humans on the planet, we never doubt that he will do whatever he has to to make his little ballerina feel important and loved.

Universal Pictures

#30. Southland Tales (2006)

Dwayne Johnson in a scene from “Southland Tales”

– Stacker score: 47

– IMDb rating: 5.3

– Tomatometer: 41

The follow-up to director Richard Kelly’s cult hit “Donnie Darko,” “Southland Tales” tells the story of a three-day heatwave around the Fourth of July in near-future, near-disaster-stricken Los Angeles. This movie is earnest in its attempts to be great, making the 2.5-hour run time extra painful. Sean

William Scott is a cop trying to bust open a conspiracy, while Johnson plays an action star struggling with amnesia.



Universal Pictures

#29. The Scorpion King (2002)

Michael Clarke Duncan and Dwayne Johnson in a scene from “The Scorpion King”

– Stacker score: 48

– IMDb rating: 5.5

– Tomatometer: 41

In his first leading role, The Rock pulled off a move that became a signature: He snatched a franchise right from under a leading man’s nose. This time, Johnson showed up as a villain in “The Mummy Returns” who later earned his own prequel, which explains that his character isn’t really that bad at all. What other actor could have pulled that off?



Netflix

#28. Red Notice (2021)

Ryan Reynolds and Dwayne Johnson in a scene from “Red Notice”

– Stacker score: 49.5

– IMDb rating: 6.3

– Tomatometer: 36

Written and directed by Rawson Marshall Thurber, who was also behind “Central Intelligence” (2016) and “Skyscraper” (2018), this Netflix film sees The Rock star side-by-side with Gal Gadot and internet darling Ryan Reynolds in an “Ocean’s Eleven”-esque heist comedy.

FBI agent John Hartley (Johnson) must team up with international art thief Nolan Booth (Reynolds) when the duo is blamed for the theft of an artifact that was actually taken by master thief “The Bishop” (Gadot). “Red Notice” sits alongside “The Gray Man” (2022) as the two most expensive films Netflix has ever made, with a whopping budget of $200 million each. Despite its ample resources, the film was critically panned.



Walt Disney Pictures

#27. Race to Witch Mountain (2009)

Dwayne Johnson, AnnaSophia Robb, and Alexander Ludwig in a scene from “Race to Witch Mountain”

– Stacker score: 49.5

– IMDb rating: 5.7

– Tomatometer: 42

This 2009 Disney film was a remake of a 1975 Disney film “Escape to Witch Mountain,” which was in turn based on a 1968 book of the same name. Nothing about the story of two supernatural teenagers who must save the world by racing to Witch Mountain in the desert outside Las Vegas is especially compelling. But as usual, Johnson is absolutely charming. He may have loftier goals, but he is pitch-perfect as an adult in a kids’ movie.



New Line Cinema

#26. Journey 2: The Mysterious Island (2012)

Dwayne Johnson and Josh Hutcherson in a scene from “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island”

– Stacker score: 51

– IMDb rating: 5.7

– Tomatometer: 45

Many credit “2 Fast 2 Furious” with the most outlandish use of the number two in a sequel’s title. But the use of the number in “Journey 2: The Mysterious Island” might just take the cake.

Following 2008’s “Journey to the Center of the Earth,” which stars Brendan Fraser, “Journey 2” follows Sean (Josh Hutcherson) and his stepdad (The Rock) on another Jules Verne-penned adventure. The first film made $244.2 million, while the sequel made $335.3 million.

Legendary Entertainment

#25. Skyscraper (2018)

Dwayne Johnson and Chin Han in a scene from “Skyscraper”

– Stacker score: 53

– IMDb rating: 5.8

– Tomatometer: 48

“Skyscraper” marks the second of Johnson’s collaborations with writer/director Rawson Marshall Thurber.

The film follows Johnson as Will Sawyer, a war veteran and amputee who is brought in to ensure security is up-to-standard at the (fictional) world’s tallest skyscraper in Hong Kong. Spoiler warning: it’s not. The Rock delivers an intense and emotional performance as Sawyer, whose main motivation is to rescue his wife and two children from the tower. Unfortunately, the film bears a little too much resemblance to “Die Hard” (1988) and “The Towering Inferno” (1974) and failed to bring in audiences. “Hotel Transylvania 3: Summer Vacation” trounced the movie in opening weekend box office income.



CBS Films

#24. Faster (2010)

– Stacker score: 53

– IMDb rating: 6.4

– Tomatometer: 42

In “Faster,” a recently paroled Driver (Johnson) goes on a killing spree, making a list of all the people who have wronged him and murdering them one-by-one. While he is on his rampage, he is investigated by Cicero (Carla Gugino), Cop (Billy Bob Thornton), and a contract killer referred to as Killer (Oliver Jackson-Cohen). Driver is hell-bent on avenging his brother’s death, so audiences root for him. Once again, Johnson is betrayed by his own charm.



Village Roadshow Pictures

#23. San Andreas (2015)

Carla Gugino, Dwayne Johnson, and Alexandra Daddario in “San Andreas”

– Stacker score: 54.5

– IMDb rating: 6.1

– Tomatometer: 48

Power couple Dwayne Johnson and Carla Gugino reunite in this earthquake thriller, this time as a divorced couple trying to survive as the Big One hits. The Rock plays a rescue helicopter pilot who must work with Gugino to save their daughter (Alexandra Daddario) from the wreckage in San Francisco. Daddario plays Johnson’s daughter in this film and his co-worker just two years later in “Baywatch.”



Warner Bros

#22. Black Adam (2022)

Dwayne Johnson in “Black Adam”

– Stacker score: 55.5

– IMDb rating: 7.1

-Tomatometer: 40

The Rock has spent the past decade or so reforming his image from macho villain to golden-hearted hero — which makes his 2022 return to villainy in “Black Adam” a significant pivot. Seriously, he racks up quite the kill count (at minimum 150 people) as the titular character, a former enslaved person with superpowers from the DC equivalent of Ancient Egypt attempting to free his homeland from occupiers.

This film is ethically ambiguous due to Johnson’s casting as a Middle Eastern character despite him being Samoan/Nova Scotian.



Universal Pictures

#21. The Mummy Returns (2001)

Dwayne Johnson in “The Mummy Returns”

– Stacker score: 55.5

– IMDb rating: 6.4

– Tomatometer: 47

“The Mummy Returns,” the sequel to the 1999 Brendan Fraser megahit, struck gold at the box office, with both films in the franchise eclipsing $400 million. Dwayne Johnson joined the sequel as the Scorpion King, an ancient warrior who leads the most ferocious of undead armies. The Rock got his own spinoff, “The Scorpion King,” before this film was even released.

New Line Cinema

#20. Rampage (2018)

Naomie Harris and Dwayne Johnson in “Rampage”

– Stacker score: 56

– IMDb rating: 6.1

– Tomatometer: 51

“Rampage” follows Johnson as a former soldier and primatologist who teams up with a giant albino monkey to fight off two other mutated animals (a wolf and a crocodile) and save Chicago. If that plot sounds a bit like a fever dream — you’re not far off. The film’s inspiration is the popular video game series “Rampage” made by Midway Games which Warner Brothers acquired in 2009.



Columbia Pictures Industries

#19. Gridiron Gang (2006)

Dwayne Johnson and Xzibit in “Gridiron Gang”

– Stacker score: 56

– IMDb rating: 7

– Tomatometer: 42

This film, based on a 1993 documentary of the same name, tells the story of a football team that was started at a juvenile detention center to give troubled kids a sense of belonging. “Gridiron Gang” manages to tell an inspiring story about a depressing topic, and Johnson is great as a hard-nosed coach who wants the best for his kids.



Paramount Pictures

#18. Pain & Gain (2013)

Mark Wahlberg, Dwayne Johnson, and Anthony Mackie in “Pain & Gain”

– Stacker score: 57

– IMDb rating: 6.4

– Tomatometer: 50

“Pain & Gain” is so close to good that it’s sometimes painful to watch.

Michael Bay, king of the over-the-top action film, tries his hand at satire in this true story of three bodybuilders (Johnson, Mark Wahlberg, and Anthony Mackie) who get caught up in a criminal world they can’t entirely navigate. Although satire doesn’t quite fit Bay’s style, this is probably The Rock’s best acting performance, as he is hilarious and tragic throughout.



Warner Bros

#17. Get Smart (2008)

Alan Arkin, Anne Hathaway, Steve Carell, and Dwayne Johnson in “Get Smart”

– Stacker score: 58

– IMDb rating: 6.5

– Tomatometer: 51

Based on the 1960s TV classic co-created by Mel Brooks, “Get Smart” follows Steve Carell as the anti-007: a bumbling, awkward, overly-eager secret agent who must team up with a talented, beautiful spy (Anne Hathaway) to stop a Russian terrorist threat.

Carell is as charming as ever, and Johnson is great as Agent 23, but this movie never reaches its full potential. With talent like Johnson, Carell, Hathaway, Bill Murray, Alan Arkin, and Terry Crews, this movie could have been a classic. But, have no fear, it still made $230.7 million at the box office because The Rock gets butts in seats every single time.



Paramount Pictures

#16. Hercules (2014)

Dwayne Johnson in a scene from “Hercules”

– Stacker score: 59

– IMDb rating: 6

– Tomatometer: 58

Directed by Brett Ratner, this film seemed like a slam dunk. People were hungry for mythological epics, and casting The Rock as Hercules was a no-brainer. But with its somber, over-the-top tone, not even Dwayne Johnson can’t save this movie from itself. Then again, attempting to improve upon the 1997 animated Disney classic was always an act of hubris.

Exclusive Media Group

#15. Snitch (2013)

Dwayne Johnson in a scene from “Snitch”

– Stacker score: 60.5

– IMDb rating: 6.4

– Tomatometer: 57

With his teenage son facing a 10-year-minimum drug sentence for a crime he didn’t commit, Johnson makes a deal with the DA to infiltrate a cartel to get his son off the hook. 2013’s “Snitch” pivots on what The Rock does best. Rather than having him play a delightful, badass dad with a heart of gold, the movie casts him as a hardcore, badass dad with a heart of gold. The change leads to one of his best performances yet.



Davis Entertainment

#14. Jungle Cruise (2021)

Dwayne Johnson and Emily Blunt in “Jungle Cruise”

– Stacker score: 64.5

– IMDb rating: 6.6

– Tomatometer: 63

“Jungle Cruise” joins the ranks of “The Haunted Mansion” and the “Pirates of the Caribbean” series as a film based on a pre-existing ride at a Disney theme park. The 2021 film has been in development since 2004 following the success of the first “Pirates” film.

While the action-adventure caper delivers on its promise of being a family-friendly summer blockbuster, Johnson is hardly given a chance to flex his acting muscles as his character is trapped in the Disney Good Guy stereotype and lacks the nuance and depth that helps his best performances shine.



Chris Morgan Productions

#13. Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw (2019)

Jason Statham and Dwayne Johnson in “Fast & Furious Presents: Hobbs & Shaw”

– Stacker score: 66.5

– IMDb rating: 6.5

– Tomatometer: 68

An offshoot of the “Fast and Furious” cinematic universe, “Hobbs & Shaw” puts Dwayne Johnson and Jason Statham front and center as unlikely allies squaring off against a biological terrorist played by Idris Elba. This film pays homage to The Rock’s Samoan heritage, as his character Hobbs returns to Samoa to reunite with his family, who team up with our heroes to take on Elba’s villainous forces in a wonderful showing of Polynesian representation.



Universal Pictures

#12. The Fate of the Furious (2017)

– Stacker score: 66.5

– IMDb rating: 6.6

– Tomatometer: 67

The eighth “The Fast and the Furious” film starts with Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) finally settling down with his wife, Letty (Michelle Rodriguez). Then, somehow, the nefarious terrorist Cipher (Charlize Theron) manages to get Dom to work for her.

Luke Hobbs (Johnson) ends up being sent to jail in this installment, ultimately breaking out and teaming up with former bad guy Deckard Shaw (Jason Statham) to help stop Dom and Cipher from causing too much trouble. The eighth film in a franchise has no business being this good.



New Line Cinema

#11. Central Intelligence (2016)

Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson in “Central Intelligence”

– Stacker score: 67

– IMDb rating: 6.3

– Tomatometer: 71

Teaming Johnson with Kevin Hart should break some moviemaking rule, as the two have a combined super-luminescent charm that makes all other films seem like they were shot in black and white.

In “Central Intelligence,” Johnson plays a rogue CIA agent who enlists a mild-mannered accountant (Hart) to help him survive a maelstrom of international spy-related intrigue. While the script for “Central Intelligence” is not quite as expertly woven as the best spy thrillers, the movie is funny throughout, and Hart and Johnson’s chemistry is kinetic.

Columbia Pictures Corporation

#10. The Rundown (2003)

Rosario Dawson and Dwayne Johnson in “The Rundown”

– Stacker score: 67.5

– IMDb rating: 6.6

– Tomatometer: 69

In “The Rundown,” Dwayne Johnson plays a “retrieval specialist” who works for a mobster but really wants to retire and open a restaurant. Before he can follow his dreams, he’s got to do one final job: go to the Amazon and retrieve the mobster’s screwup son, played by Sean William Scott.

Johnson’s character winds up having his curiosity piqued by the son’s pursuit of a mythical artifact worth millions. Johnson and Scott are hilarious together, and the fun and fast-paced direction by Peter Berg really works.



Columbia Pictures

#9. Jumanji: The Next Level (2019)

Kevin Hart and Dwayne Johnson in “Jumanji: The Next Level”

– Stacker score: 69

– IMDb rating: 6.7

– Tomatometer: 71

Much like “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle” added a modern twist to the original “Jumanji” film, “Jumanji: The Next Level” successfully adds more comedic characters to the already impressive roster of its predecessor. Dwayne Johnson reunites with the original cast of Kevin Hart, Jack Black, and Karen Gillan. But this time, the four are joined by Danny Devito, Danny Glover, and Awkwafina for their in-game adventure. The franchise isn’t over, either.



Universal Pictures

#8. Fast & Furious 6 (2013)

Dwayne Johnson and Gina Carano in “Fast & Furious 6”

– Stacker score: 70

– IMDb rating: 7

– Tomatometer: 70

The Rock reprises his role as DSS agent Luke Hobbs who, in this “Fast and Furious” installment, attempts to take down Owen Shaw (Luke Evans) with the help of Dom Toretto (Vin Diesel) and his merry band of fugitive drivers.

This film strikes the perfect balance of giving The Rock screen time while focusing on the original crew and the characters audiences love. New York Times critic Neil Genzlinger calls him “a welcome sight, where other actors might by this point be overexposed.”



Columbia Pictures

#7. The Other Guys (2010)

Samuel L. Jackson and Dwayne Johnson in “The Other Guys”

– Stacker score: 72

– IMDb rating: 6.6

– Tomatometer: 78

In “The Other Guys,” Detective Gamble (Will Ferrell) and Detective Hoitz (Mark Wahlberg) are two doofus cops trying to prove themselves. Gamble is nervous and prefers desk work, while Hoitz is in the doghouse for an unfortunate encounter with baseball star Derek Jeter.

Naturally, the pair must work together to save the day. If Ferrell and Wahlberg are the other guys, then detectives Danson and Highsmith (played by Johnson and Samuel L. Jackson) are the guys. Johnson and Jackson are great as the slick and successful detectives that Ferrell and Wahlberg can only dream of being.



Matt Tolmach Productions

#6. Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle (2017)

Jack Black, Dwayne Johnson, and Karen Gillan in “Jumanji: Welcome to the Jungle”

– Stacker score: 72.5

– IMDb rating: 6.9

– Tomatometer: 76

It should have been impossible to remake “Jumanji,” one in a series of 1990s films that convinced a generation of children that Robin Williams was their dad. But somehow, the remake starring The Rock, Jack Black, Kevin Hart, and Karen Gillan completely works.

Johnson and Hart’s comedic chemistry was a known quality. But it’s Black’s genius that makes this movie a success: the strange remake that literally no one was asking for made $962.5 million at the box office. Long live the Scorpion King!

Warner Animation Group

#5. DC League of Super-Pets (2022)

Dwayne Johnson’s character in “DC League of Super-Pets”

– Stacker score: 73

– IMDb rating: 7.3

– Tomatometer: 73

Did the world truly need a mashup between DC Comics and “The Secret Life of Pets”? No. However, the world got one anyways. Not only was the film well received, but it also featured a truly impressive voice cast.

Dwayne Johnson stars as the lead, Krypto the Superdog, and is joined by frequent collaborator Kevin Hart as well as John Krasinski, Kate McKinnon, Natasha Lyonne, Diego Luna, and Keanu Reeves. This is an official entry into the DCEU (DC Extended Universe) and even features a post-credits scene alluding to Johnson’s other role as Black Adam.



Universal Pictures

#4. Fast Five (2011)

Dwayne Johnson and Elsa Pataky in a scene from “Fast Five”

– Stacker score: 75.5

– IMDb rating: 7.3

– Tomatometer: 78

As Brendan Fraser could have told Vin Diesel: never, ever let Dwayne Johnson into your franchise. After 2009’s “Fast and Furious,” the addition of The Rock to the franchise as badass federal agent Hobbs was just the shot in the arm the universe needed.

Hobbs chases Dom (Diesel) and the crew to Rio de Janeiro, where their game of cat and mouse crescendos with an iconic action sequence. Somehow, The Rock makes Vin Diesel look tiny on screen.



Universal Pictures

#3. Furious 7 (2015)

Dwayne Johnson in a scene from “Furious 7”

– Stacker score: 76

– IMDb rating: 7.1

– Tomatometer: 81

“Furious 7” has the honor of being Rotten Tomatoes’ highest-ranked installment in the “Fast and the Furious” franchise, followed by “Fast Five” and “Fast and Furious 6.” This film introduces the odd couple-like dynamic of Dwayne Johson (Hobbs) and Jason Statham (Deckard Shaw) that continues into the franchise spinoff “Hobbs and Shaw” mentioned earlier on this list.



Metro-Goldwyn-Mayer (MGM)

#2. Fighting With My Family (2019)

Dwayne Johnson in a scene from “Fighting with My Family”

– Stacker score: 82

– IMDb rating: 7.1

– Tomatometer: 93

“Fighting With My Family” provides The Rock with one of his most intense and rewarding roles yet and his first opportunity to produce an independent film. In this Florence Pugh-led wrestling drama, Dwayne Johnson plays none other than The Rock. Pugh plays Paige, a young fighter whose lifelong goal is to make it in the WWE, who gives up when faced with the harsh reality of the world of professional wrestling.

Thankfully, The Rock smooths the way and gives her a chance to fight.



Walt Disney Animation Studios

#1. Moana (2016)

– Stacker score: 85.5

– IMDb rating: 7.6

– Tomatometer: 95

Animated movies are just getting better and better, and “Moana”—the story of a Polynesian princess’ quest for independence—might be the best yet.

The Rock is perfect as Maui, a brave, goofy demigod who begrudgingly helps Moana in her journey. But the standout in this incredible film is Jemaine Clement, whose crab character sings a David Bowie-esque ballad about loving shiny things that, for many, was the song of the year. This film is fun, gorgeous, and moving all at once.

