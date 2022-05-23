25 of the best cinematographers in film history
Sunset Boulevard // Corbis via Getty Images
25 of the best cinematographers in film history
Ingmar Bergman and Sven Nykvist on the set of ‘Fanny and Alexander’.
Tibrina Hobson // Getty Images
Maryse Alberti
Maryse Alberti and Ryan Coogler attend the ‘Creed’ premiere.
Keith Hamshere // Getty Images
John Alcott
John Alcott adjusts the camera while Stanley Kubrick looks through the lens on the set of ‘2001: A Space Odyssey’.
GREGOR FISCHER/DPA/AFP via Getty Images
Michael Ballhaus
Michael Ballhaus receives award at Berlin Film Festival.
Frederick M. Brown // Getty Images
Michael Chapman
Michael Chapman speaks at award ceremony.
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic // Getty Images
Roger Deakins
Roger Deakins poses in the press room with Academy Award.
Dominique Charriau/WireImage // Getty Images
Caleb Deschanel
Caleb Deschanel at Venice Film Festival.
Vivien Killilea // Getty Images for TCM
Ernest Dickerson
Ernest R. Dickerson attends screening
Michael Caulfield/WireImage // Getty Images
Robert Elswit
Robert Elswit accepts Academy Award
LUCY NICHOLSON/AFP via Getty Images
Conrad Hall
Conrad Hall poses with award
Jason Kempin // Getty Images for Netflix
Darius Khondji
Darius Khondji attends “Okja” Premiere
Noam Galai // Getty Images for Tribeca Film Festival
Ellen Kuras
Ellen Kuras speaks at event
John Lamparski // Getty Images
Edward Lachman
Ed Lachman speaks at New York Film Festival event.
C Flanigan/FilmMagic // Getty Images
Emmanuel Lubezki
Emmanuel Lubezki poses in the press room with Academy Award.
Matt Winkelmeyer // Getty Images for SBIFF
Rachel Morrison
Rachel Morrison speaks onstage at Santa Barbara Film Festival.
Sophia Kembowski/picture alliance via Getty Images
Robby Müller
Robby Mueller at opening of Museum exhibition in Berlin.
Toho Company
Asakazu Nakai
Actors in a film still from ‘Seven Samurai’.
Sunset Boulevard // Corbis via Getty Images
Sven Nykvist
Ingmar Bergman and Sven Nykvist on the set of ‘Fanny and Alexander’.
Kevin Winter // Getty Images
Robert Richardson
Robert Richardson accepts Academy Award
Marilla Sicilia/Archivio Marilla Sicilia/Mondadori Portfolio via Getty Images
Vittorio Storaro
Vittorio Storaro at Venice Film Festival
Universal History Archive // Universal Images Group via Getty Images
Gregg Toland
William Wyler & Gregg Toland on the set of ‘The Best Years of our Lives’.
Noel Vasquez/WireImage // Getty Images
Haskell Wexler
Haskell Wexler speaking at Los Angeles Film Festival.
Mikki Ansin // Getty Images
Gordon Willis
Gordon Willis speaking at Harvard University lecture.
Michael Buckner // Getty Images for LA Confidential
Robert Yeoman
Robert Yeoman speaking onstage with award.
Picture Post/Hulton Archive // Getty Images
Freddie Young
Freddie Young stands with actress Peggy Cummins on the set of ‘Escape’.
Chad Buchanan // Getty Images
Vilmos Zsigmond
Vilmos Zsigmond speaks at event.
Comments