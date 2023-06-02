

Canva

Counties with the most farmland in California

Farmland across the U.S. is disappearing by the millions of acres each decade by some estimates as sprawling urban development driven by rising housing costs pushes further into rural pastures.

The farmland that still exists in the U.S. is heavily dedicated to growing plants that Americans can’t consume—grass. That grass, accounting for more than 300 million acres now, feeds our livestock, provides sod for new development, and serves as a cover crop to protect soil health between harvests.

Demand for major crops like corn and soybeans to feed Americans is only forecast by the USDA to grow in the coming decade, and demand for U.S. agricultural exports is expected to grow similarly.

The COVID-19 pandemic dramatically changed the way people purchased and consumed food, placing renewed attention on an increasingly consolidated agricultural industry where family farms have been swallowed up by large food corporations.

And after shifting behaviors caused massive economic swings in the U.S. and elsewhere, the Russian invasion of Ukraine forced food producers to once again account for yet another shock with so much of the world’s grain capital taken offline by warfare.

War and corporate interests aside, farms have also had to reckon with a changing climate. Wheat fields were once commonplace across the country, but drought conditions of late have caused farmers to give up growing the crop entirely. Agitated by climate change, the shortage of water in parts of the country coupled with higher interest rates and the ongoing war in Ukraine are making agricultural businesses harder to run profitably.

To illustrate where American farms still persevere, Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most farmland in California using data from the Agriculture Department’s Farm Service Agency. Farmers reported the data as mandated by participation in USDA income support programs, including Agriculture Risk Coverage and Price Loss Coverage as well as loan assistance. Counties are ranked by total acres of farmland.

In California, there are 8,549,170 acres of farmland, with common soybeans being the most common crop.



Canva

#25. Madera

– Farmland: 205,043 acres (1.5% of state total)

– Farms: 343

– Most common crop: Native grass (150,628 acres, 73.5% of county farmland)



Canva

#24. Butte

– Farmland: 208,988 acres (1.5% of state total)

– Farms: 646

– Most common crop: Native grass (101,952 acres, 48.8% of county farmland)



Canva

#23. Inyo

– Farmland: 212,194 acres (1.6% of state total)

– Farms: 59

– Most common crop: Native grass (199,245 acres, 93.9% of county farmland)



Canva

#22. San Joaquin

– Farmland: 213,435 acres (1.6% of state total)

– Farms: 772

– Most common crop: Native grass (73,826 acres, 34.6% of county farmland)



Canva

#21. Calaveras

– Farmland: 220,751 acres (1.6% of state total)

– Farms: 195

– Most common crop: Native grass (220,644 acres, 100.0% of county farmland)



Canva

#20. Solano

– Farmland: 222,627 acres (1.6% of state total)

– Farms: 515

– Most common crop: Native grass (129,446 acres, 58.1% of county farmland)



Canva

#19. Imperial

– Farmland: 239,379 acres (1.8% of state total)

– Farms: 491

– Most common crop: Alfalfa (70,500 acres, 29.5% of county farmland)



Canva

#18. Santa Barbara

– Farmland: 246,958 acres (1.8% of state total)

– Farms: 197

– Most common crop: Native grass (243,303 acres, 98.5% of county farmland)



Canva

#17. Colusa

– Farmland: 256,485 acres (1.9% of state total)

– Farms: 645

– Most common crop: Native grass (133,001 acres, 51.9% of county farmland)



CL Shebley // Shutterstock

#16. Glenn

– Farmland: 265,006 acres (2.0% of state total)

– Farms: 658

– Most common crop: Native grass (172,182 acres, 65.0% of county farmland)



Canva

#15. Yolo

– Farmland: 269,962 acres (2.0% of state total)

– Farms: 537

– Most common crop: Native grass (124,181 acres, 46.0% of county farmland)



Canva

#14. San Benito

– Farmland: 285,292 acres (2.1% of state total)

– Farms: 171

– Most common crop: Native grass (284,753 acres, 99.8% of county farmland)



Canva

#13. Stanislaus

– Farmland: 324,650 acres (2.4% of state total)

– Farms: 843

– Most common crop: Native grass (256,142 acres, 78.9% of county farmland)



Canva

#12. Monterey

– Farmland: 363,169 acres (2.7% of state total)

– Farms: 247

– Most common crop: Native grass (347,196 acres, 95.6% of county farmland)



Canva

#11. Siskiyou

– Farmland: 400,526 acres (3.0% of state total)

– Farms: 711

– Most common crop: Native grass (315,695 acres, 78.8% of county farmland)



Canva

#10. Humboldt

– Farmland: 406,487 acres (3.0% of state total)

– Farms: 334

– Most common crop: Native grass (403,312 acres, 99.2% of county farmland)



Canva

#9. Modoc

– Farmland: 472,157 acres (3.5% of state total)

– Farms: 697

– Most common crop: Native grass (375,030 acres, 79.4% of county farmland)



Canva

#8. Kings

– Farmland: 493,665 acres (3.6% of state total)

– Farms: 816

– Most common crop: Native grass (141,472 acres, 28.7% of county farmland)



Canva

#7. Tulare

– Farmland: 534,478 acres (3.9% of state total)

– Farms: 1,468

– Most common crop: Native grass (223,350 acres, 41.8% of county farmland)



Canva

#6. Tehama

– Farmland: 570,863 acres (4.2% of state total)

– Farms: 331

– Most common crop: Native grass (557,528 acres, 97.7% of county farmland)



Canva

#5. Lassen

– Farmland: 610,158 acres (4.5% of state total)

– Farms: 482

– Most common crop: Native grass (549,105 acres, 90.0% of county farmland)



Canva

#4. Merced

– Farmland: 629,092 acres (4.6% of state total)

– Farms: 1,490

– Most common crop: Native grass (336,517 acres, 53.5% of county farmland)



Canva

#3. Fresno

– Farmland: 813,919 acres (6.0% of state total)

– Farms: 1,212

– Most common crop: Native grass (440,452 acres, 54.1% of county farmland)



Canva

#2. San Luis Obispo

– Farmland: 1,028,224 acres (7.6% of state total)

– Farms: 803

– Most common crop: Native grass (976,492 acres, 95.0% of county farmland)



Canva

#1. Kern

– Farmland: 1,417,123 acres (10.5% of state total)

– Farms: 693

– Most common crop: Native grass (1,101,834 acres, 77.8% of county farmland)