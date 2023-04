Fedorovekb // Shutterstock

The most popular used cars in California

After supply chain issues pushed used car prices up drastically in 2021 and 2022, they have finally begun to dip. According to the Bureau of Labor Statistics Consumer Price Index—the most common measure for inflation—the price of used cars and trucks dropped a national average of 13.6% from February 2022 to February 2023.

Stacker used data from iSeeCars.com to identify the five most popular used cars sold in California in 2022. Cars are ranked by market share, rounded to the nearest tenth of a percent; though some appear the same, the more precise percentages are not equal. The iSeeCars.com analysis included more than 9.8 million used car sales from the last five model years, from 2017 to 2021.

#5. Toyota Tacoma

– Share of statewide used car sales: 2.0%

#4. Toyota Corolla

– Share of statewide used car sales: 2.2%

#3. Honda Accord

– Share of statewide used car sales: 2.5%

#2. Toyota Camry

– Share of statewide used car sales: 2.6%

#1. Honda Civic

– Share of statewide used car sales: 3.5%