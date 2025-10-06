Two last unbeaten teams lose in weekend of upsets, Ravens suffer heavy defeat: NFL Week 5 Sunday review

By Ben Church, CNN

(CNN) — The Philadelphia Eagles and the Buffalo Bills were the only two unbeaten teams this season heading into Week 5 but both saw their unbeaten records on the season end on a weekend of upsets in the NFL.

Meanwhile, the Baltimore Ravens had another day to forget after being pummeled by the Houston Texans.

Here are some of the best moments from Sunday:

Broncos clip Eagles wings

Any hope of the Eagles extending their unbeaten start this weekend was cut short by the Denver Broncos at the Lincoln Financial Field on Sunday.

The Eagles had started well and held a 14-point lead heading into the fourth quarter before the Broncos made a big comeback against the reigning Super Bowl champions to secure a 21-17 road win.

The Eagles had won their last 10 games and hadn’t been beaten in their last 12 at home, but had no answer for Denver quarterback Bo Nix who helped inspire an improbable victory in the closing stages.

Trailing 17-3 at the end of the third, the Broncos scored two touchdowns in consecutive possessions in the fourth, starting with JK Dobbins’ two-yard run with just over 13 minutes remaining.

Nix then found Evan Engram with an 11-yard touchdown pass before the signal-caller hit Troy Franklin for the two-point conversion as the Broncos took an 18-17 lead with a little over 7:30 left on the clock.

Wil Lutz added a 36-yard field goal with just over one minute remaining but there was still time for a nerve-wracking end.

In a last-gasp play, Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts threw long into the end zone, but the Broncos defense managed to bat it away to spark jubilant celebrations from the visiting fans.

“Obviously proud of the fight our guys showed. We knew it would be a tough game,” Broncos head coach Sean Payton told reporters.

“We kind of were hoping it would be a game to unfold with a lower score. In the end, I think we got the better of them in the trenches and we finished.”

Despite the defeat, Hurts threw for 280 yards and two touchdowns, including a 47-yard pass to Saquon Barkley in the third. However, Hurts was also sacked six times by the impressive Broncos defense.

After the loss, Hurts was questioned about the Eagles’ offensive line which hasn’t quite clicked this season despite the previous unbeaten start.

“I just think we’re searching for improvement and so given what type of team we’re built to be, we have to be able to establish the run in some regard and that could look different,” he told reporters.

“We just have to look into how we can improve in that area and go out there and take ownership of the things that we can control and grow from this opportunity.”

Bills stunned by Patriots

Few would have predicted that the New England Patriots would be the team to snap the Bills’ unbeaten start this season, but that’s exactly what happened at Highmark Stadium on Sunday.

Inspired by former Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs and second-year quarterback Drake Maye, the Patriots showed huge character to claim the 23-20 win in dramatic style.

Diggs, who had enjoyed a memorable spell at Buffalo between 2020-2023, returned to his former home in scintillating form. The 31-year-old had 10 catches for 146 yards – 119 of which came in the second half alone.

“It was lit, prime time,” Diggs said after the win. “It was electrifying. I knew it was going to be a test for us.”

Maye finished the night with 273 yards on 22-of-30 passing, but it was his second-half performance that showed his true potential. The moment he evaded the Bills defense to throw a superb 12-yard pass to Diggs on the game-winning drive going was perhaps the highlight of his night.

The Pats sealed the win with Andrés Borregales’ 52-yard field goal with 15 seconds remaining.

The Bills, meanwhile, have a lot to learn from the night which saw their 14-game, home unbeaten streak come to an end.

In many ways, they only have themselves to blame for a below-par performance which included three turnovers.

“We just played sloppy. Not going to win a football game turning the ball over three times,” said Bills star quarterback Josh Allen, who threw 22-of-31 for 253 yards, two touchdown passes and an interception.

“That’s just bad football. We just did not play good tonight.

Ravens fall to heavy defeat

Look away now, Baltimore fans.

It was another difficult result for Ravens fans on Sunday, as they watched their team get routed 44-10 against the Houston Texans.

If the scoreline made for ugly reading, the performance wasn’t much better.

The Ravens are decimated by injuries this year and the piling absences – including the likes of quarterback Lamar Jackson – are certainly being felt.

But even without many of their impact names, Ravens head coach John Harbaugh said there were enough good players out there to put up more of a fight.

“Obviously, we got beat in every way you can get beat,” Harbaugh said. “Just a complete disappointment.”

While the Ravens are struggling on the defensive side of the ball, the offense on Sunday didn’t score a touchdown until there was 2:41 left in the third.

Meanwhile, the Texans scored on their first eight possessions, with quarterback CJ Stroud capitalizing on the opportunity.

The 24-year-old had a magnificent outing, throwing 23-of-27 for 244 yards and four touchdowns on a night which saw Ravens fans boo their team loudly.

“No one wants to be here, but it’s where we’re at and we’ve got to dig ourselves out of it,” Ravens backup QB Cooper Rush – who threw three interceptions in the game – said.

“We have the guys that can do it, we have the staff that can do it. You just have to do it now. You kind of get tired of saying it every week. Time to get on it.”

Full Week 5 Sunday scores

(Home vs. away, winners in bold)

Cleveland Browns 17-21 Minnesota Vikings (in London, UK)

Philadelphia Eagles 17-21 Denver Broncos

Baltimore Ravens 10-44 Houston Texans

Carolina Panthers 27-24 Miami Dolphins

Indianapolis Colts 40-6 Las Vegas Raiders

New Orleans Saints 26-14 New York Giants

New York Jets 22-37 Dallas Cowboys

Seattle Seahawks 35-38 Tampa Bay Buccaneers

Arizona Cardinals 21-22 Tennessee Titans

Los Angeles Chargers 10-27 Washington Commanders

Cincinnati Bengals 24-37 Detroit Lions

Buffalo Bills 20-23 New England Patriots

The-CNN-Wire

™ & © 2025 Cable News Network, Inc., a Warner Bros. Discovery Company. All rights reserved.