France’s Axelle Berthoumieu given 12-match ban for biting Ireland’s Aoife Wafer at 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup

By Ben Morse, CNN

(CNN) — France’s Axelle Berthoumieu has been given a 12-match ban for biting Ireland’s Aoife Wafer during their game at the 2025 Women’s Rugby World Cup on Sunday.

In France’s 18-13 quarterfinal victory over Ireland in Exeter, England, TV coverage showed Berthoumieu appearing to bite Wafer’s arm during a penalty turnover.

No disciplinary action was handed out to the 25-year-old during the match, but Ireland captain Sam Monaghan said she raised the incident with referee Aimee Barrett-Theron.

On Monday, World Rugby, the sport’s governing body, said an independent foul play review committee (FPRC) had handed out a 12-game suspension – down from the maximum penalty of 18 games – for Berthoumieu, meaning she will miss the rest of the World Cup.

The FPRC said: “In reviewing the matter live, the TMO (television match official) was unable to determine clear and obvious foul play and did not have the benefit of additional evidential submissions to corroborate.”

The panel noted that Berthoumieu “was remorseful” and “acknowledged foul play.” It reached its decision with the aid of written evidence and broadcast angles.

The FPRC said Berthoumieu accepted that she had committed a red-card offense but will appeal the length of the ban.

If the 12-match ban is upheld, Berthoumieu will miss France’s upcoming semifinal against England on Saturday and either the bronze medal game or the final on September 27 as well as a further 10 matches in her domestic championship. She will be free to return to action after March 1, 2026.

Additionally, the FPRC gave France second row and co-captain Manae Feleu a three-match ban for a dangerous tackle from the same game.

Although the panel noted that Feleu accepted that foul play occurred, she did not believe it warranted a red card punishment and is appealing the penalty.

